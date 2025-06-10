Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics. Graphy's Cutting-Edge Digital Dental Solutions Flexible User Options: One-Click Order or In-House Production

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Clears Preliminary Review for KOSDAQ Tech IPO — Poised to Redefine Global Digital Orthodontics– Targeting IPO in August 2025, backed by strong investor confidence and expectations for explosive global growth– World’s first Shape Memory Aligner ™ (SMA) 3D printed directly from proprietary materials– Full-stack digital orthodontic solution provider with clients in over 100 countriesGraphy Inc., a South Korean digital dental solution company specializing in 3D printing materials and orthodontic technologies, has officially passed the preliminary review for listing on the KOSDAQ through Korea's tech-special listing track. The company plans to submit its securities registration statement soon and conduct a public offering in August 2025.The IPO will be jointly led by KB Securities and Shinhan Investment Corp., two of Korea’s leading investment banks, serving as co-lead underwriters.Graphy raised significant market investors’ interest with a pre-money valuation of USD 110 million during its late-2024 pre-IPO investment round — a figure grounded not in speculative hype, but in solid revenue, clinical validation, and international regulatory approvals.However, many view this valuation as only the beginning. With new capital to be unlocked through the IPO, Graphy is poised to enter its next phase of explosive global growth.Unlike many early-stage dental tech startups that rely on third-party technologies or generic components, Graphy is the only known company worldwide that has independently developed and commercialized a fully integrated orthodontic ecosystem — including proprietary photopolymers, in-house hardware, and AI-assisted design software.This degree of vertical integration is not only rare — it is unprecedented in the global digital orthodontics industry.As Graphy enters the public market with proven technology and strategic relevance, many investors expect its valuation to significantly exceed that of current global dental tech leaders, as broader recognition of its clinical impact and full-stack platform continues to grow.A Full-Stack Platform: Materials, Hardware, and Software — All In-HouseFounded in 2017, Graphy is the only known company globally that internally develops every element of next-generation orthodontic solutions — from photopolymer 3D printing materials to shape memory-based aligners, proprietary nitrogen curing units, and design software equipped with AI-assisted automation tools.Unlike most 3D printing resin manufacturers who rely on commercially available oligomers, Graphy has the in-house capability to design and synthesize custom oligomers, enabling advanced control over mechanical properties and treatment outcomes. This core materials science capability forms the backbone of its competitive advantage.SMA: World’s First Directly Printed Shape Memory AlignerGraphy’s Shape Memory Aligner™ (SMA) is a 3D printed orthodontic appliance made from a proprietary shape memory photopolymer. Unlike thermoformed aligners, SMA devices are directly printed in their final shape and activated by body temperature, delivering continuous, controlled orthodontic force with fewer stages and no need for attachments in most cases.Since its global debut in 2018, Graphy's SMA has been clinically applied in over 150,000 cases, with its treatment effectiveness validated through evidence-based clinical studies proving both its reliability and biomechanical superiority in complex treatments, including extraction and rotation cases.To support chairside or in-house SMA production, Graphy has developed a complete line of equipment, including the Tera Harz Cure™ nitrogen post-curing system, Tera Harz Spinner™ for residual resin removal, Tera Harz Smart Robot™ for automation, and its proprietary design software DAD (Direct Aligner Designer™).Global Expansion Underway with Regulatory and Clinical ProofGraphy currently holds medical device approvals in the United States (FDA), Europe (CE), Japan (PMDA), Brazil (ANVISA), and Australia (TGA).Based on these global certifications, Graphy is now recognized as a technology-driven, high-growth enterprise gaining traction in international markets.With more than 800 clients across more than 100 countries, the company continues to expand its global presence and clinical application footprint.“Graphy is uniquely positioned to define the next generation of digital orthodontics,” said CEO Un-seob Sim. “With full control over materials, hardware, and software, we offer a highly adaptable orthodontic ecosystem – supporting diverse business models from in-house production to lab-based manufacturing – to meet varied needs of clinics and partners across the globe. This IPO will further accelerate Graphy’s growth trajectory, global partnerships, and innovation roadmap.”

