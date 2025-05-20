Graphy Pioneer a New Era of Orthodontics with Shape Memory Aligner Technology at AAO 2025

AAO 2025 – On-site photos from the Graphy booth (April 25–27) AAO 2025 – Pre-conference Workshop (April 24) Graphy Night – Special evening event (April 26)

Graphy showcases Shape Memory Aligner tech at AAO 2025, redefining orthodontics with clinical strength, global reach, and next-gen digital workflows.

We are leading the global transformation of digital orthodontics with Shape Memory Aligners powered by proprietary 3D-printing material technology.” — Un-seob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy , the first company in the world to commercialize directly 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology, took center stage at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session 2025, marking a new era in digital orthodontic innovation.[SMA Technology Featured in Core Scientific Sessions]Graphy’s SMA technology was prominently featured in over seven official scientific sessions and cited in more than ten major lectures, establishing the company as a mainstream brand at AAO 2025.Going beyond product demonstrations, these sessions showcased scientific and clinical evidence that Graphy's SMA enables successful treatment of even complex cases—including extraction and re-treatment—without attachments, underscoring a clear clinical advantage over traditional thermoformed or conventional 3D-printed aligners.[Graphy Night Becomes the Most Attended Brand Event at AAO]Graphy Night, held during the exhibition, drew more than 130 key opinion leaders, including representatives from leading orthodontic associations worldwide and delegates from the World Federation of Orthodontists (WFO).It was the most attended brand-hosted event at AAO 2025, reinforcing Graphy's rising global reputation and industry leadership.Graphy’s exhibition booth also drew the highest foot traffic among participating companies.Live consultations, demonstrations, and booth lectures consistently attracted large crowds, making it one of the most visible and dynamic spaces throughout the event.[Strategic Partnerships and Latin American Market Expansion]At AAO 2025, Graphy strengthened its global alliances with digital dentistry leaders including Medit, Titan, and Formlabs.Building on its existing presence in Mexico, Chile, and El Salvador, Graphy is now expanding into Colombia, Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay through new dealer partnerships.This momentum also marked Graphy's official launch in the North American market, representing a pivotal step in the company’s global expansion strategy.[Strong Global Demand with over 200 Systems Under Discussion]Graphy’s In-house and Robot-assisted aligner production systems, priced between $10,000 and $40,000 per unit, enable clinics and labs to independently manufacture clear aligners using the company’s proprietary SMA material.During the show, interest surged from North and Latin American distributors and clinics, with over 200 systems currently under discussion.This surge reflects the rapidly growing global demand for in-office aligner production powered by Shape Memory Aligner technology.[SMA Technology Redefines Orthodontic Standards]Unlike conventional thermoformed or standard 3D-printed aligners, Graphy's Shape Memory Aligner incorporates true shape memory functionality, allowing faster, more precise tooth movement without attachments, even in extraction and re-treatment cases that typically require additional mechanics.The ability to deliver predictable, efficient outcomes in challenging clinical scenarios clearly sets Graphy apart as a next-generation solution in orthodontics.[About Graphy]Graphy Inc. is the global pioneer behind the world’s first directly 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMA).Backed by proprietary oligomer-based resin formulation technology, Graphy delivers unmatched precision, predictability, and treatment efficiency.To date, over 200,000 clinical cases have been successfully treated using SMA, and Graphy now operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.The company continues to lead the transformation of digital orthodontics through innovative material science and open digital workflows.

Graphy promotional video: Cutting-Edge Materials Shaping the Future in Dental 3D Printing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.