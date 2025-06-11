Nationally Acclaimed Coding School Now Offers STEM After-School Programs and Summer Camps in The Woodlands (Houston, TX)

3D printing camp at iCode

Well-established for STEM in Houston, iCode opens in The Woodlands with Summer Camps and After-School Programs

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families in The Woodlands now have a new option for summer learning and after-school enrichment with the opening of another iCode, a STEM-focused education center offering all-day and half-day summer camps for students ages 5 to 16.Located at 2001 Timberloch Pl #500, The Woodlands, TX 77380, the new iCode campus provides hands-on summer camp experiences where kids learn to build games, code with Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite, engineer robots, create and edit videos, explore 3D printing, and even program drones, all in a fun, structured environment.With weekly full-day and half-day summer camps, the award-winning program is built to fit family schedules while offering meaningful learning experiences. Each camp blends screen time with collaborative projects, hands-on experiences, and instructor-led challenges.“This is more than just tech camp, it’s a place where kids discover they can create, solve problems, and think like developers,” said the center’s director, Mrs. Duggal. “We’re excited to bring iCode to the families of The Woodlands.”In addition to summer camps, iCode also offers After School Programs this August. The program offers a year-round curriculum that allows students to progress through different “belts” - similar to martial arts - gaining skills in computer science, robotics, and game, web development, while building soft skills like teamwork and critical thinking.As interest in STEM education grows across Houston-area schools, coding schools like iCode are emerging as popular choices for families seeking a balance of academic enrichment and hands-on fun in The Woodlands. This new location offers a convenient option for families looking for quality enrichment that goes beyond traditional tutoring or childcare.To help families explore the program, iCode is offering a free trial coding class and hosting a free STEM Open House for kids and teens this summer. Families can RSVP through the events page on the iCode website.Enrollment for iCode summer camp in The Woodlands is now open, with limited spots available each week.For more information or to register, visit icodeschool.com/the-woodlands or call (713) 348-9491.

