Lyzr Raises $8M Series A Led to Build Agentic Operating Systems for Enterprise Functions

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise agentic AI infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised an $8 million Series A funding round led by global venture fund RocketshipThe investment will support the company’s mission to enable enterprises to evolve from deploying production-ready AI agents in days, to scaling orchestrated multi-agent workflows in weeks, and ultimately building a complete “Agentic Operating System” in months, a private, production-grade AI workforce governed and owned entirely by the enterprise.The round includes participation from GFT Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Firstsource, Plug and Play Tech Center, BGV, Partnership Fund for New York City, and Arka. The funding will be used to scale platform adoption, expand enterprise deployment capabilities, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives across regulated sectors.“We’ve continued to back Lyzr since their first round. The company is addressing a multi-billion-dollar market by enabling enterprises to easily build and deploy AI agents within their own environments, significantly reducing time to value,” said Viraj Phanse, Partner at Arka.Lyzr provides a full-stack Agent Development Life Cycle (ADLC) platform that allows enterprises to design, govern, and operate their Agentic OS across business functions. The platform helps organizations build and run interconnected agents across enterprise functions such as Customer Support, HR, Procurement, Marketing, Finance, Sales, and IT.In industries like banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Lyzr enables agents to manage complex workflows including loan origination, loan servicing, claims processing, and compliance operations. This approach moves enterprises beyond isolated automations to a coordinated system where agents can autonomously execute workflows, collaborate, and share knowledge securely.Lyzr offers a strategic approach to enterprise AI deployment, addressing the gaps in both open-source agent frameworks and closed SaaS ecosystems. Open-source frameworks provide flexibility but require enterprises to independently develop critical layers for security, compliance, and governance, a challenge for regulated industries. Closed platforms offer managed services but create ecosystem lock-in and limited extensibility, particularly for multi-agent workflows that span multiple systems of record.Lyzr’s platform combines flexibility with enterprise-grade governance and can run inside a customer’s private cloud or on-premise environment.This architecture ensures data privacy, auditability, and ownership of the AI workforce as a strategic asset. The company’s security-first approach, backed by SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, has led to early traction among financial services and other highly regulated industries.A key component of the platform is Lyzr’s Agent Simulation Engine, developed to reduce the risk of unpredictable agent behavior. Inspired by the principles of Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA), the engine enables enterprises to run more than 20,000 simulations per agent before production deployment. This process serves as a virtual testbed for validating logic, performance, and compliance, allowing organizations to move from pilot to production with significantly reduced operational risk.Enterprises adopting Lyzr are already bringing Agentic OS concepts into production. A Fortune 100 technology company has deployed an Agentic OS for its global corporate venture capital division, using over 200 interconnected agents to reduce time spent on investment sourcing and evaluation. In another example, a leading semiconductor manufacturer selected Lyzr to build its Customer Service OS after moving away from a closed platform and reducing development time through Lyzr’s pre-built blueprints and enterprise patterns.Lyzr is also introducing a framework for Organizational General Intelligence (OGI), which refers to the collective intelligence that emerges when an enterprise’s agents operate on a shared knowledge graph.Just as operating systems defined the computer era, Agentic Operating Systems will define the enterprise AI era. Lyzr’s vision for Organizational General Intelligence is not theoretical, it’s being built function by function inside some of the world’s largest enterprises. We’re excited to back Siva and the Lyzr team in being leaders in this new category,” said Madhu, Partner at Rocketship.vc.By unifying agents within and across functions, organizations can create a compounding improvement effect, where knowledge generated in one area enhances decision-making and efficiency across the business. Lyzr reports strong usage across enterprise and developer communities, with more than one billion agent simulations executed to date and over one million agents operating in production environments. More than 30,000 developers are actively building on the platform.About LyzrLyzr enables enterprises to build their Agentic Operating System, unifying business functions on a central knowledge graph to unlock Organizational General Intelligence (OGI). The full-stack platform provides the infrastructure to design, govern, and run a private, production-grade AI workforce within the enterprise’s cloud or on-premise environment, ensuring full data ownership and control.

