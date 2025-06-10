Simple Assault / St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A2003940 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: June 8, 2025 / 0050 hours LOCATION: Church Street, Enosburg VIOLATION: Simple Assault ACCUSED: Skyler Goodwin, age 27 of Enosburg VICTIM: Hunter Mitchell, age 26 of Enosburg SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 8, 2025, at 0050 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans barrack was advised of an assault that took place on Church St in Enosburg. It was determined that Skyler Goodwin, age 27 of Enosburg, assaulted Hunter Mitchell, age 26 of Enosburg, after a verbal argument. Mitchell sustained a laceration to his right ear from the assault. On June 9, 2025, Goodwin was located and issued a citation for simple assault. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: July 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM COURT: Franklin MUG SHOT: N *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

