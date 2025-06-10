Submit Release
Simple Assault / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:25A2003940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 8, 2025 / 0050 hours

LOCATION: Church Street, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Skyler Goodwin, age 27 of Enosburg

 

VICTIM: Hunter Mitchell, age 26 of Enosburg

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 8, 2025, at 0050 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans barrack was advised of an assault that took place on Church St in Enosburg. It was determined that Skyler Goodwin, age 27 of Enosburg, assaulted Hunter Mitchell, age 26 of Enosburg, after a verbal argument. Mitchell sustained a laceration to his right ear from the assault. On June 9, 2025, Goodwin was located and issued a citation for simple assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: July 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

