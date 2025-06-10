No Kings: Eastern Shore Community Joins National Movement to Defend Democracy

Cambridge protest joins 2,000+ nationwide demanding democracy over dictatorship and rejecting Trump-style authoritarianism. No kings, no exceptions.

We’re joining thousands nationwide to say it loud: No Kings. This is a democracy—no one rules by decree. In America, power belongs to the people. Always.” — Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 14 from 4:00–6:00 PM, residents from across Maryland’s Eastern Shore will gather at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Route 50 in Cambridge for No Kings—a powerful demonstration joining nearly 2,000 actions nationwide to reject authoritarian bullies and reaffirm the core American principle that power belongs to the people.Organized by Cambridge Indivisible , the event will feature speakers, grassroots signage, and a striking 15-foot inflatable balloon of Donald Trump—depicted as a grotesque, pig-like figure hoarding wealth while sitting atop a crab. The crab, representing hardworking Marylanders, is shown being crushed beneath him—a visual condemnation of leadership that enriches itself while squeezing the very people it claims to represent.The protest will take place directly across the highway from a MAGA fundraiser featuring far-right Republican politicians. But organizers stress that No Kings is not about one event—it’s part of a nationwide movement to resist rising authoritarianism, political corruption, and the erosion of democratic norms.Event DetailsWhat: No Kings: A Rally for DemocracyWhen: Saturday, June 14, 2025 – 4:00 to 6:00 PMWhere: Corner of Maryland Ave. and Route 50, Cambridge, MDRSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/cambridgeindivisible/event/787016/ The event is free, peaceful, and open to all who believe in a government of, by, and for the people—not kings, cronies, or corporations.Cambridge Indivisible is a grassroots, volunteer-powered organization committed to defending democracy, advancing justice, and holding elected officials accountable.

