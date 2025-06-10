CBP officers detain man for verbal threats, impeding inspection at Del Rio International Bridge
DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Del Rio International Bridge detained a male U.S. citizen for allegedly resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.
“Alleged threats made to our CBP officers conducting their inspectional duties are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Prosecution in cases like these will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”
On June 7, a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico at the Del Rio International Bridge as a pedestrian and refused to comply with officer requests. The man allegedly made verbal threats to officers, assumed a combative stance with clenched fists and refused to comply, impeding officers from continuing their inspection. Officers secured the pedestrian and placed him in a detention cell.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the pedestrian and initiated a criminal investigation. CBP Office of Professional Responsibility also reviewed the incident.
