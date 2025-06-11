FiNext Awards & Conference Returns to Dubai for its 8th Edition on February 10–11, 2026

FiNext Awards & Conference

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated FiNext Awards & Conference is returning to Dubai for its 8th edition on February 10–11, 2026. This global event brings together top professionals from the worlds of FinTech, financial services, and technology for two impactful days of insights, recognition, and collaboration.The FiNext Conference serves as a dynamic platform for C-level executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and media professionals to explore the latest industry trends, celebrate excellence through the FiNext Awards, and build valuable networks that drive growth and innovation.This year's edition will feature:● Visionary keynote speakers from leading financial and tech firms● Interactive panel discussions on FinTech innovations, digital banking, cybersecurity, blockchain, and more● A prestigious awards ceremony honoring outstanding individuals and organizations in finance and technology● Curated networking opportunities with global decision-makers"We are thrilled to host the 8th edition of FiNext in Dubai, a city that stands at the forefront of global innovation. This event is designed to foster connections, spotlight achievements, and spark meaningful conversations that shape the future of finance."Event Details:Date: 10th – 11th February 2026Location: Dubai, UAEWebsite: www.finextcon.com Registration: www.finextcon.com FiNext Conference 2026 promises a one-of-a-kind experience to startup founders, industry veterans, or finance enthusiasts alike.

