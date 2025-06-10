Berlin Barracks/ Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 09, 2025 at approximately 1124 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Blush Hill Rd, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Courtney Muchugu

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

VICTIM: Arianis Morales

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has arrested a Massachusetts woman on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault arising from a stabbing that occurred at about 11:24 a.m. Monday, June 9, 2025, in Waterbury, Vermont.

Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a stabbing incident at the Best Western in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed Courtney Muchugu, 31, of Worcester, Massachusetts, stabbed Arianis Morales, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, during an altercation. Morales sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the physical assault. There are no threats to the community as a result of this incident.

Muchugu was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks. She was ordered jailed without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington pending arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Muchugu’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 10, 2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.