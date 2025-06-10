2025 ELAVAY Report Spotlights Top Patient Advocacy Leaders in Pharma

Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare

Janssen, Pfizer/Seagen, Sanofi, and Gilead Lead New Era of Patient-Centric Engagement

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archo Advocacy proudly announces the release of the 2025 “ ELAVAY : Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare.” Report. ELAVAY is the most comprehensive syndicated benchmark evaluating how healthcare companies align with patient advocates' and organizations' needs and expectations. The latest edition assesses the performance of over 80 pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, payer, PBM, and specialty pharmacy companies across core dimensions: partnership, policy, access, and impact.In an industry pressured to move beyond patient-centric rhetoric, ELAVAY sets the gold standard for measuring delivery. Over 130 advocacy groups, professional societies, and community-based organizations across 20+ disease states provided quantitative and qualitative input, revealing how effectively healthcare companies engage patients as endpoints and partners.Top Performers in Partnerships & Programs SupportThis year's leading companies-Janssen / Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/Seagen, and Sanofi/Genzyme demonstrated excellence in collaboration, coalition building, disease education, and access.• Janssen earned the top weighted score, particularly in Disease Education & Awareness (6.02) and Patient Access Support (5.82)-showcasing strong integration of patient voices.• Pfizer/Seagen, with one of the highest response rates (39.06%), led in Advisory Initiatives (5.67) and Sharing Scientific Information (5.14), fueled by Seagen's oncology leadership.• Sanofi/Genzyme rose in rankings through standout marks in Patient Financial Support (5.90) and Coalition Support (5.88)-making it one of the year's most improved.Other top scorers include Eli Lilly, Takeda, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead/Kite, which earned high marks in Research Assistance and Disease Education & Awareness (6.53).A New Wave of Advocacy InnovationThe 2025 data highlights key emerging leaders:• Gilead/Kite earned recognition for excellence in research-aligned education.• Lundbeck received top scores in Patient-Centric Insights & Collaboration (6.25), indicating strong impact despite a smaller sample size.• Genentech/Roche led in Patient Registry Support (6.50) and continues to pioneer financial navigation support.Persistent Gaps: A Call to ActionEven among high performers, critical gaps remain:• Coalition Support, Research Assistance, and Access Support still reflect major need-gaps.• A 1.5-point delta was found between stakeholder demand and perceived support for Evidence-Based Care Guidelines, signaling a misalignment on care execution.Patient advocacy teams remain constrained. Many companies, especially those with sizable market caps, fail to adequately fund advocacy. Over the last 18-24 months, teams have been downsized or under-resourced due to leadership's limited understanding of advocacy's strategic value. The top organizations excelled despite these internal headwinds.Advocacy Is Not a Department - It's a StrategyAs detailed in the BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK Report, a significant theme emerges: advocacy must be embedded early, not post-launch. While 83% of advocacy teams now report involvement in clinical development, nearly half still operate with five or fewer team members, receiving between 0.01% and 0.08% of annual corporate revenue, despite billion-dollar pipelines.Quotes from the Frontlines“Too many companies are still checking boxes. The ones that win in this report are building authentic, two-way relationships with the advocacy ecosystem. It’s no longer enough to say you’re listening; people want to see the receipts.”— Matt Toresco, CEO, Archo AdvocacyThe Data In Action:You can hear more about this year’s ELAVAY Report and insights from the BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK Report at the upcoming CPO Summit. Archo Advocacy is proud to sponsor the 5th Chief Patient Officer Summit on July 22-23, in Boston, MA. This premier event will unite life science leaders, Chief Patient Officers, advocacy executives, and patient-centric innovators to advance one shared mission: to embed the patient voice into the heart of healthcare strategy. Sessions will explore the impact of advocacy, build cross-functional alignment, and translate SDOH initiatives into enterprise value. Whether you're looking to refine advocacy metrics, expand your stakeholder influence, or build deeper relationships across the enterprise, THIS is the must-attend 2025 event. Register today and save 15% off with discount code SPONSOR327: https://dgevents.com/event/chief-patient-officer-summit/ About ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced through both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys from an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act—not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.About Archo:At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.For more information, please contact:Hunter FasanaroDirector of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare InitiativesHunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io

