Blog examines 4 challenges to advancing employee and physician experience

In a new AHA blog, Chris DeRienzo, M.D., AHA’s senior vice president and chief physician executive, and Nell Buhlman, chief administrative officer and head of strategy at Press Ganey, reflect on four challenges to driving employee and physician experience. The AHA and Press Ganey July 20 will host a workshop before the AHA Leadership Summit that will explore how employee engagement drives safety, quality and the patient experience — and how aligning these efforts leads to meaningful, sustained improvement.

