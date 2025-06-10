Highridge Costa Wins Three Gold Nugget Awards of Merit

Kokua Hale - Honolulu, HI Central Apartments - Los Angeles, CA Pohukaina Commons - Honolulu, HI

First-place award winners to be announced on June 11 in Anaheim, CA

I’d also like to thank our founder and CEO, Michael Costa, and our dedicated Highridge Costa team, whose hearts, passion and hard work drive every project.” — Moe Mohanna, President, Highridge Costa Development Company

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affordable housing owner and developer Highridge Costa Development Company recently won three Awards of Merit for the 2025 Gold Nugget Awards . These Awards of Merit place the company’s projects among the top vote-getters across 675 entries. The first-place Grand Award winners will be announced at a gala event on the evening of Wednesday, June 11th in Anaheim, CA.Presented by the California Building Industry Association and the Pacific Coast Builders Conference ( PCBC ), the Gold Nugget Awards is the oldest and most prestigious residential design awards in the nation. Its purpose is to recognize those who improve our communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development.“We are greatly honored for these Awards of Merit, which would not have been possible without the collective work achieved through partnerships with people who share our passion for changing lives through affordable housing,” said Moe Mohanna, president of the development firm. “I’d also like to thank our founder and CEO, Michael Costa, and our dedicated Highridge Costa team, whose hearts, passion and hard work drive every project.”The three award winners include the following, with each still eligible to win the Grand Award in their respective categories:Kokua Hale – Honolulu, HI (Best Affordable 55+ Community)Kokua Hale is a senior multifamily rental community in the heart of Honolulu. The single-phase community on just 0.29 acres includes a 20-story tower providing 222 affordable studio units with a Walk Score of 99. Common areas for residents include a landscaped amenity deck on the sixth floor and two community rooms. With a perfect location for working professionals and retirees age 55 and over, many residents can forego a personal vehicle with a bus stop across the street and benefit from essential neighborhood amenities within a half-mile radius including a hospital, banks, grocery store and parks.Central Apartments – Los Angeles, CA (Best Supportive/Transitional Housing)Central Apartments is a new supportive housing project near downtown Los Angeles. It's a five-story building offering 57 apartments, designed as a mix of studios and one-bedroom units, and includes a ground-floor recreation room, a podium-level outdoor deck, and seven parking spaces. The project is designed for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and is part of a larger effort to address the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The complex is fully accessible, including indoor and outdoor spaces, and also offers on-site resident services.Pohukaina Commons – Honolulu, HI (Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing)Pohukaina Commons will provide 625 critically needed affordable workforce rental homes for local families and individuals. The first phase will include a 30-story tower with 434 units, and the second phase will include a 20-story tower with 198 units. A large amenities deck on top of the parking structure will feature canopy trees and trellis structures for shade, raised community garden beds, a shaded keiki play area, fitness center, indoor community rooms, a bark park and dog wash, swimming pool and BBQ areas. The community will also place residents within walking distance to mass transit, employment centers and a wide variety of neighborhood services.About Highridge CostaSince 1994, California-based Highridge Costa has been changing lives through the development, preservation, ownership and operation of quality new and repositioned affordable, workforce, family, senior and permanent supportive housing. Having developed nearly 310 communities and more than 30,000 affordable homes throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, Highridge Costa focuses on creating attractive, architecturally significant, multifamily living environments that integrate seamlessly into rural, suburban and city neighborhoods. Its expertise with federal Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) utilizing tax-exempt mortgage-backed revenue bonds and other federal, state and local housing loan and grant programs make it one of the nation’s most knowledgeable developers and asset managers in the highly specialized affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://www.hcosta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.