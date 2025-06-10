Introducing Convoso Ignite™️: Unlocking Higher Contact Rates Through Automated and Intelligent DID Management

The new solution automates DID lifecycle management to improve contact rates, reduce wasted dials, boost caller reputation and supercharge outbound performance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading contact center software provider for revenue teams, today announced the launch of Convoso Ignite™️, a next-generation DID lifecycle automation solution designed to optimize phone number (DID) usage, protect DID health, and enhance dialing so each campaign uses the highest performing numbers.Ignite helps outbound sales teams unlock more revenue by transforming phone number management from a manual, error-prone task into a dynamic, performance-optimized advantage. As outbound contact strategies become more complex, Ignite delivers real-time intelligence and automation where it matters most: ensuring every dial supports higher contact rates, increased efficiency, and strengthening both the top and bottom lines.“Outbound teams today are under enormous pressure to deliver results while keeping pace with fast-changing carrier rules and compliance demands,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “With Convoso Ignite, we’re helping customers improve contact rates while aligning with responsible dialing practices. Our goal is to ensure that calls to consent-based leads connect more consistently, while supporting compliance and long-term performance.”Caller ID reputation is no longer a binary distinction between 'clean' and 'flagged’. With constantly evolving carrier algorithms, DID health now exists on a spectrum, and small shifts in DID performance can tank campaign outcomes.However, most contact centers still rely on static tools, fragmented processes, or spreadsheets to manage this complexity. Ignite was built to change that by bringing dynamic, real-time scoring and automation to the heart of outbound operations.Ignite continuously monitors and scores DIDs based on live performance data, then prioritizes the highest-performing numbers for call routing. Poor-performing numbers are automatically deprioritized, allowing teams to stay ahead of issues without constant oversight.“We’ve already seen contact rate improvements of 50% or more in our beta customers," said Phi Le, CTO of Convoso. "Beyond that, Convoso Ignite is automating DID management, a process often handled by full-time staff at outbound call centers. So we’re saving our customers money with improved efficiency while boosting their revenue."With automation built into DID procurement and management, ops teams can eliminate manual admin tasks and instead focus on optimizing revenue-driving execution.The results? Stronger contact rates. Fewer wasted dials. Lower cost per acquisition. “When we started with Convoso Ignite, we saw a 48 to 50% increase in contact rates,” said Josh Grant, President and CEO, Prospects DM. “We were getting so many connected calls that I actually had to turn down the dial level.""We're seeing a lot of success since we started on the Convoso Ignite beta,” said Jeramee Douglass, Workforce and Telephony Administrator at Quintessa Marketing. “The contact rate on our leads has doubled – we went from around 4.5% to about 9% contact rate, and that's including leads that are over 30 days old."Convoso Ignite will become publicly available this summer. As part of Convoso’s performance-first vision, Ignite ensures that every conversation starts from a smarter dial, and outbound teams are equipped to scale profitably in today’s fast-changing landscape.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. The company is a member of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) , an organization dedicated to promoting marketing practices that align with consumer preferences.

