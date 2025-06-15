PFM Crypto Unveils Free Crypto Mining for BTC, Doge and XRP: How Beginners Can Start Crypto Mining

PFM Crypto launches AI-powered cloud mining with multi-currency support for BTC, ETH, and more. BTC Lightning Mining with PFM Crypto shows $58,000 in profits. Track earnings at pfmcrypto.net.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In March 2025, the United States government passed legislation to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, marking a crucial moment for cryptocurrency adoption in the global space. This significant decision shows support for BTC and other cryptocurrencies, reflecting worldwide flexible cryptocurrency policies and regulations."As governments worldwide adopt a more flexible approach to cryptocurrency, enthusiasts are poised to reap the reward of their efforts," said Jhon, the founding partner of PFMCrypto, a leading crypto mining service provider in the blockchain space.PFM Crypto Introduces Sustainable and Secured Crypto Mining Opportunities for BeginnersAmidst the growing interest in cryptocurrency, PFM Crypto, a UK-based crypto asset management protocol, unveils rewarding opportunities for investors looking to earn Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin and XRP passively through a fully regulated and secured platform. Among its leading features, the Company offers:- Cloud Mining Rental: Gives users access to computational remotely for bitcoin and doge mining through a wholly-developed, ESG-compliant mining infrastructure. This saves users from the hassle of buying and managing hardware while ensuring that they earn fully maximized rewards.- Simplified Mining Approach: By activating a mining contract, you can begin your mining journey without any bottlenecks. All PFM Crypto requires is a mobile device to get you started.- Daily BTC, Dogecoin and XRP mining: Mining activities are non-stop. Users are not subject to sudden shutdown or system crashing as PFM Crypto Mining power is being managed by experienced personnel to ensure frictionless usage.- Instant Withdrawal: Unlike traditional mining setups where users' funds are locked for weeks, PFM enables 24/7 withdrawal access without additional fees to ensure that users can access their earned funds seamlessly.- Beginner-Friendly Incentives: From the $10 welcome bonus (that is enough to activate your first mining plan) to a customizable mining plan that spans between 1-5 days, new investors can choose short-term offers to learn about btc mining and earn rewards.- ESG-compliant Infrastructure: PFM Crypto is dedicated to fostering sustainable blockchain mining activities by ensuring that its infrastructure complies fully with the UK-ESG regulation while also adopting sustainable practices such as Tree Planting to benefit our ecosystem further."Our platform aims to democratize access to crypto mining, empowering individuals to participate in the lucrative world of crypto mining without taking on additional risk." said Jhon.PFMCrypto May Cloud Mining Performance:5-day contract strategy: +6.15% return15-day contract strategy: +20.7% return30-day contract strategy: +55.6% returnAbout PFM CRYPTOAs a leading crypto asset management platform, PFM CRYPTO provides revolutionary cloud mining solutions, covering 11 mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, etc. Through patented computing power leasing technology, users can obtain stable digital asset income without mining machines. Visit [ https://pfmcrypto.net ] now to receive a $10 welcome bonus.

