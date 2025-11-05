Daily Prayer Debuts Limited Preview Before Official Paris Fashion Week Launch

Daily prayer X Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr Daily prayer X Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr Daily prayer X Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr Daily prayer X Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr Daily prayer X Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging from the creative minds behind 730LA, Daily Prayer introduces a new era of modern luxury. The house will make its debut this November with a limited preview release ahead of its official Paris Fashion Week launch in January 2026.Conceived between Los Angeles and Italy, Daily Prayer embodies the duality of American audacity and Italian refinement. Every garment is crafted in Italy with an unwavering commitment to artistry — featuring real silver hardware, rare leathers, and meticulous hand-finishing. The brand’s philosophy unites the sacredness of nature with the precision of design, resulting in pieces that feel alive, intentional, and enduring.The November 2 preview release offers the first glimpse into the world of Daily Prayer — a universe defined by bold minimalism, raw elegance, and spiritual depth.The forthcoming Collection 1 will feature over 30 original designs, ranging from elevated essentials to statement ready-to-wear, leather goods, sneakers, and sculptural accessories.The Daily Prayer Preview Drop arrives November 2, 2025, exclusively at http://www.dailyprayer.house Collection 1 debuts in January 2026 in Paris.For press inquiries, interviews, or lookbook access, please contact:Daily Prayerc.dailyprayer@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.