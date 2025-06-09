Submit Release
House Bill 276 Printer's Number 0220

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors

DELLOSO, WEBSTER, GIRAL, KINKEAD, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, SANCHEZ, PROBST, A. BROWN, PIELLI, VENKAT, KHAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, McANDREW, HOWARD, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, NEILSON, MERSKI, CIRESI, FREEMAN, D. MILLER, FIEDLER, DEASY, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, WARREN

Short Title

An Act providing for interagency cooperation regarding employee misclassification; and establishing the Employee Misclassification Working Group.

Memo Subject

Employee Misclassification Working Group (former HB2412)

House Bill 276 Printer's Number 0220

