Worship Leader & Singer-Songwriter thurane Launches New Single: 'Big House' - Features Fresh Spin On Audio Adrenaline

YOUNGTOWN, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worship Leader & Singer-Songwriter thurane launches new Single, "Big House", with "Praise You" soon to follow. These Singles are to be included in the forthcoming "Lift Him Up" E.P. & "Worship Servant" album planned for later this year & early 2026.After thurane's : authentic worship : E.P. (along with Singles “Redeemer” & “Lead Me To the Cross”) made a big splash in Christendom, his new material offers a fresh expression of Worship music at a time when current, more popular offerings seem like carbon copies of other yet more popular songs of the past.“...breathes new life into Audio Adrenaline’s iconic anthem of welcome and belonging..." & "...boasts a sleek, studio-level shine without losing its handmade heart...” - Naomi Joan, Illustrate Magazine “...thurane keeps the spirit alive while injecting a fresh sense of warmth and unity...” - Nami, Introvert Disco“...delivers warmth and sincerity to Audio Adrenaline’s classic 'Big House' track which remains beloved among Christian rock enthusiasts.” - Melomani“...A SPIRITUAL REVIVAL WRAPPED IN POLISHED ROCK PRODUCTION... ('Big House')” - Tamara Jenna, Independent Music Weekly / TJPL News “Thurane’s towering presence is the cherry on top, with the American talent taking care of guitar and vocals.” - Gabriel Mazza, Mesmerized “...the message of a shared personal relationship with Jesus...” - A News Hound - Heavens Metal MagazineFree Download of “Big House” - hypeddit.com/thurane/bighouseCatch thurane on tour for the Summer festival season at - bandsintown.com/a/1894908-thurane"Illumination 2025 Light In the Darke" features thurane to lead a Worship set on Saturday, September 20 from 2-3pm @ the Coffee House Stage / Spirit Life Center. Includes Anne Wilson, Cochren & Co., Jamie MacDonald & Billy Ballenger.Co-founding member of Phoenix-based Christian rock band New Jerusalem & adult contemporary Christian duo Kenyon Grey, thurane signed NJ to Gray Dot Records/Bulletproof Music-Bulletboy, the label that originally signed Third Day.thurane.com

