Thurane's : authentic worship : EP Ignites the Secular Music Press
Christian Worship Leader thurane inspires an enthusiastic reception from the Secular Music Press with the : authentic worship : EP!
: authentic worship : showcases Thurane's daring and captivating artistic ideology...”YOUNGTOWN, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Worship Leader Thurane inspires a historically vitriolic, truculent & eager-to-castigate secular music press with his : authentic worship : EP -
— Jessica Marinho, HBN (Headbangers News)
“Featuring four rocky, energetic, and electric guitar-based tunes that each have a life of their own...” - Jeremy Bregman, Mesmerized
“Rhythmic bass percussion gives way to melodious lyrics that testify to Thurane's virtuosity at all levels.” - Radar Editorial Team, IGGYMAGAZINE
“...a potent force of classic-Worship-rock and creates a special musical mosaic for fans of Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, and Lincoln Brewster.” - #SUSTAINABLECURATOR, Illustrate Magazine
The : authentic worship : EP can be previewed at Spotify
Own the : authentic worship : EP at Apple Music / iTunes
Thurane is #1 Local & Regional - #2 National & Nationwide in the Christian Rock genre @ Reverbnation
Scheduled in May & July, Thurane will appear respectively as Worship Leader at the Faith Fest II in Raeford, NC & North Country Music Festival in Carthage, NY.
It's All Good (ATAGIY)