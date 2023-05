Thurane's : authentic worship : EP Ignites the Secular Music Press

thurane : authentic worship : EP thurane live

Christian Worship Leader thurane inspires an enthusiastic reception from the Secular Music Press with the : authentic worship : EP!

: authentic worship : showcases Thurane's daring and captivating artistic ideology...” — Jessica Marinho, HBN (Headbangers News)

YOUNGTOWN, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Worship Leader Thurane inspires a historically vitriolic, truculent & eager-to-castigate secular music press with his : authentic worship : EP -“Featuring four rocky, energetic, and electric guitar-based tunes that each have a life of their own...” - Jeremy Bregman, Mesmerized “Rhythmic bass percussion gives way to melodious lyrics that testify to Thurane's virtuosity at all levels.” - Radar Editorial Team, IGGYMAGAZINE “...a potent force of classic-Worship-rock and creates a special musical mosaic for fans of Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, and Lincoln Brewster.” - #SUSTAINABLECURATOR, Illustrate Magazine The : authentic worship : EP can be previewed at SpotifyOwn the : authentic worship : EP at Apple Music / iTunesThurane is #1 Local & Regional - #2 National & Nationwide in the Christian Rock genre @ ReverbnationScheduled in May & July, Thurane will appear respectively as Worship Leader at the Faith Fest II in Raeford, NC & North Country Music Festival in Carthage, NY.

It's All Good (ATAGIY)