Attorney General Bird Defends Rights of Foster Parents to Practice Their Faith

DES MOINES— Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird joined with 21 other states in supporting a couple against a state’s attempt to exclude them from its foster-parent program because of their Christian faith.

A federal district court affirmed Vermont’s decision to revoke the couple’s licenses to foster children because of their traditional Christian beliefs. Attorney General Bird joined the Florida-led brief that urges the federal court of appeals to protect the couple’s right to be both Christians and foster parents. Vermont’s approach restricts the foster parents’ free speech, association, and religious-exercise rights. Vermont, like other states, can respect the parents’ faith while making sure that foster children have the care that they need.

Other states have created foster care systems that respect and protect parents and children alike, matching kids to homes with like-minded parents. A similar system in Vermont would allow parents with specific religious beliefs to care for children in the foster system while continuing to practice their faith. Vermont has more children in need of foster care than it has available foster homes; its decision to exclude parents from the foster program based on their faith makes the lack of available foster care more severe.

“Vermont can put kids in homes that match their needs without restricting the rights of foster parents,” said Attorney General Bird. “At a time when there is a shortage of foster parents, Vermont is taking steps to further cut off a child’s access to the love and care that available parents are willing to give. I am urging the court of appeals to defend the constitutional rights of foster parents and increase the number of children who can be placed in loving foster homes.”

In addition to Attorney General Bird, the Florida-led brief was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virgina, and West Virginia. It was also joined by the Arizona Legislature.

