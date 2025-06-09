Cultural Arts Commission June 18 Agenda

Please note: The regular Cultural Arts Commission meeting originally scheduled for June 11 has been rescheduled to June 18 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Parks, Recreation and Culture Administrative Building in South Park (1141 Massachusetts Street).

The meeting agenda is online here: link

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Parks, Recreation and Culture Admin Building in South Park (1141 Massachusetts Street). This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Commissioners will be in person and online. Individuals may join the meeting virtually via Zoom or in person. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including commission members and members of the public.

Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting must register for the Zoom meeting here.

Written public comment must be received by the Parks, Recreation and Culture office by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Send correspondence electronically to parneill@lawrenceks.org. Comments received after the deadline will not be posted and there is no guarantee that such comments will be considered. Public comment may also be provided via Zoom (registration link below), or in-person during the meeting.

Live public comment can be made in person or virtually using the Zoom meeting registration link here.

For anyone who wishes to share visual documentation during the meeting (e.g. map, photo, sketch, document, etc.), it must be emailed, as a PDF, to parneill@lawrenceks.org ​by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Hard copies will also be accepted for sharing with the Commission members at the meeting. Please provide eight (8) hard copies, seven for Commissioners and one for staff.

The primary format for accessing or participating in this meeting is in person. Virtual access to view or participate in the meeting cannot be guaranteed due to potential technology issues.

Cutlural Arts Commission meetings are posted online on the City’s YouTube Channel.

For more information, contact:

Porter Arneill, Assistant Director, Parks, Recreation and Culture

parneill@lawrenceks.org

785-832-3449