Dyer County Deputy Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

DYER COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Dyer County Deputy.

In October, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI agents began investigating allegations of excessive force during an arrest that occurred on October 19, 2024, following a pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing in Dyer County. During the investigation, agents learned that Larry “Lynn” Waller, who was a supervisor that took incident command of the scene, witnessed officers using excessive force during the arrest of the individual and failed to perform his statutory duty to intervene.

On June 9th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Larry “Lynn” Waller (DOB 01/26/1965) with Official Misconduct.

Waller turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail. He has been released on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.