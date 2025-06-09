FEMA Home Inspections Underway for Oklahoma Wildfire Survivors

OKLAHOMA CITY – After Oklahoma residents apply for FEMA assistance for the March wildfires, a home inspection may be necessary to help determine whether the home is safe, sanitary and livable, or to confirm its present condition.

FEMA recognizes that many survivors of the March wildfires suffered significant or total loss of property. The FEMA inspection process requires in-person verification of the applicant, co-applicant or someone authorized to speak on their behalf, as well as the address of the damaged dwelling. Providing photographs or video of the damaged property before and after the disaster can help the inspector to accurately assess the extent of the damage.

FEMA inspectors do not make any decisions about eligibility for assistance. Information gathered during the inspection is only one of several criteria FEMA uses to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

If the home is standing, the housing inspector will consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are in working order.

Whether the home is safe to access and can be entered and exited safely.

If the home is not standing, the housing inspector will:

Verify the current state of the property to accurately assess the extent of the damage.

All FEMA representatives have official identification. Housing inspectors will make an appointment with the applicant before the visit. They will already have the applicant’s FEMA application number.

They carry photo identification and will show it to the applicant. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed. Inspectors will never ask for, or accept, money. Their service is free.

FEMA inspectors will call or text applicants to arrange to meet at the home. They will leave messages and/or texts at the phone number listed on the FEMA application. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers so it is important that applicants respond to ensure their applications continue to move forward.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If they have questions about the status of their application, they can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

To learn more about FEMA home inspections and how to identify an inspector, visit FEMA Home Inspections.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.