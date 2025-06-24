Luxury Residential Interior Designer Perla Lichi Featured on 'Luxury Living Insider' Nationwide TV Show

Perla Lichi on Luxury Living Insider Interior Designer Perla Lichi

"Every interior space should tell a story."

Designing second and third homes is quite different from designing your full-time home.” — Perla Lichi, ASID

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida-based luxury interior designer Perla Lichi is a featured guest on an episode of “Luxury Living Insider,” the popular nationwide TV show that takes viewers into the world of luxury living. The show features story telling very similar to the late, great “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” and is described as “a modern take on this beloved show from the past.” Perla's segment is scheduled to air on the 2025 Fall season line up.Luxury Living Insider (LLI) takes viewers on an inside view of exceptional luxury interior design through the eyes of Perla Lichi, one of the most accomplished professional interior designers in the world. LLI hosts Liz Pitts and Ryan Salazar introduce Perla and tell her story: how she became an interior designer with highlights of her 40-year journey. One of the interesting points Perla shares with the LLI audience is that “designing second and third homes is quite different from designing your full-time home.”Produced by Broadcast Beat Studios, Luxury Living Insider is airing on the highly ranked cable channels HGTV, Warner Bros. Discovery, and TRVL (Travel Channel). HGTV and TRVL are carried by every major network in the United States. These channels are ranked number 17 and 40, respectively, among the top 100 channels on television.It’s No SecretMany high-end designers and vendors have long held the philosophy of keeping their work exclusive and secretive, limiting access to products “to the trade only.” Perla has aways believed in sharing the insider’s view. “The more people learn about professional interior design, the more they will realize its value. People think nothing of spending large sums of money each year to purchase a new car. They should realize that investing in professional interior design not only enhances their lifestyle. Professional design also increases the value of their real estate investments, starting with their own residences.”Perla Lichi has consistently shared her work by publishing seven coffee table books that feature design tips and hundreds of pages of professional photography of her projects taken by top photographers. Starting with the first book, “You Deserve Beautiful Rooms,” each one is a testament to her outreach and the benefits of hiring a professional. “Sure, I’ve been copied,” says Perla. “What a wonderful compliment!” Perla has also learned that to succeed, she needed to change and adapt to changing times.The portfolio on her website, https://www.perlalichi.com/portfolio displays Perla’s interpretation of many different interior design styles in full color, from elegant classic themes, to ultra-modern penthouses, to today’s emerging maximalist trend. “I don’t follow trends, I follow my own instincts and often set trends,” says Perla.In addition to her books, her outreach continued with a weekly newspaper self-syndicated newspaper column, “The Décor Diva,” in the late ‘90s. The year 2025 is now bringing to life one of Perla’s career-long goals of sharing her design insight with an even broader audience. She is now starring in her own TV series, The Décor Diva by Perla Lichi. Three episodes are complete and episodes 4, 5, and 6 are currently filming, in preparation for the show’s release in mid-July. The show is debuting to a wide audience this summer through Dining Empire’s Platform partners and channels on YouTube TV, Vizio, Peacock, Comcast, Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, LG and more.About Perla LichiPerla Lichi Design has been providing turnkey luxury interior design services for clients around the world for more than 40 years. Perla’s extensive portfolio https://www.perlalichi.com/portfolio features luxury residential design projects including penthouses, mansions, mega-mansions, and palaces in every style imaginable.Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) high-end interior designer, with an office/showroom at 2101 NW 33rd Street, Suite 300 in Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her residential work, Perla Lichi also designs light commercial and sacred spaces, including the Chabad of Parkland and West Boca, and soon the 777 Moshiach Center in Lauderhill. An honors graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Lichi has designed hundreds of residences in South Florida and many other states. In 2005, she expanded internationally to design ultra high-end luxury residential projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Guyana. Over her career, she has received more than 600 awards and accolades and published seven hard cover coffee table books that are collected by her many followers. https://perlalichi.com (954) 726-0899###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.