David Adkins and Karl Thomas Convicted In Separate Domestic Violence Strangulation Cases

June 6, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) â€“ On May 30, an Anchorage jury convicted David Jonathon Adkins, 46, of Assault in the Second Degree for strangling his wife in January 2025 after he attacked her once, walked away, then jumped over their couch to attack and strangle her a second time. A minor in the home witnessed Adkins’ attack and called 911 for help. Adkins was also convicted of the following charges: two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2025.

This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Croft, and supported by Paralegals, Daira Pico and Tanna Severson.

In a separate case, yesterday, an Anchorage jury convicted Karl Marx Thomas, 41, of Assault in the First Degree for strangling his girlfriend to unconsciousness in December 2023 after she called police seeking help to leave the Eagle River residence they shared. During the assault and strangulation, Thomas caused an orbital hemorrhage, broke her nose, and left her with more than 50 other injuries catalogued by forensic nurses. For the conduct, Thomas was also convicted of the following charges: one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and two counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Thomas was immediately remanded following his conviction and faces a minimum of ten years. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2025.

This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley D. McGraw and Assistant District Attorney Malone Van Wieren, and supported by Paralegals Christiana Peter and Tanna Severson.

