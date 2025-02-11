Enact Expands Asset Management Capabilities for Solar Companies

The Enact Asset Management Platform enables installers to monitor their fleet at a glance and offer proactive service.

New Capability Tackles Key Challenges for Installers, Comprehensive Solar Monitoring, Solar-Storage Integration and Proactive System Servicing With AI Insights.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enact Solar , the award-winning intelligent digital platform revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned, has expanded its Asset Management Platform with AI-driven insights for residential and commercial solar companies, as well as their fleets of customers. This innovation is designed to address key challenges faced by solar installation companies, including siloed design and monitoring data, growing complexity of solar-plus-storage systems and the increase in orphaned systems.Drawing on insights from its latest white paper , The Future of Residential Solar & Storage Asset Management, Enact’s research highlights the challenges faced by small to mid-sized installation companies. Current monitoring systems often leave installers juggling multiple platforms, reactive service workflows and complex troubleshooting processes.Unlike other platforms, Enact is the first-of-its-kind software platform for the solar industry where design-proposal data is housed on the same platform as monitoring data for outcomes, unlocking powerful opportunities for AI-enabled learning and automation. AI-driven tools handle routine inquiries, optimize system performance and generate financial reports to track ROI and savings, with consumer-facing chat support and alerts.“Our platform transforms how installers proactively manage solar-and-storage assets, enabling faster troubleshooting, better customer service, and greater operational efficiency. This drives happy clients and therefore more referrals for the business, ultimately driving faster growth,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of Enact Solar.Enact’s solution also tackles emerging challenges like the rise of solar-plus-storage systems and an increasing number of orphaned systems resulting from bankrupt solar companies. By equipping installers with tools to efficiently service these systems, the platform helps businesses thrive in a competitive market.“Enact’s Asset Management Platform is a game-changer – I can manage my client issues more proactively. Also the Consumer App monetizes Referrals on our brand,” said Mike Thompson, CEO of Golden Bear Solar Inc.Enact not only simplifies operations but also enhances customer engagement. By ensuring prompt service, accurate insights and proactive communication, installers can drive higher customer satisfaction, leading to more referrals and business growth. Enact will be showcasing its platform at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America from February 25-27 in San Diego.About EnactEnact’s award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.Learn more at https://enact.solar/

Post-Installation Asset Management with the Enact App

