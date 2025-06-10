S2|DATA Champions Relativity’s Cloud-First Future with Exceptional Migration Support

S2|DATA brings deep technical capabilities to support clients through large-scale, critical RelativityOne migrations

ATLANTA, CA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2|DATA , an eDiscovery and Digital Forensics leader known for solving complex data challenges, furthers its commitment to a cloud-first strategy in alignment with global legal technology company Relativity’s policy that by 2028, all new matters and workspaces will be hosted in its AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne . With a combined thirty years of strategic partnership and extensive experience migrating data sets, S2|DATA is uniquely positioned to support law firms and corporations transitioning to the cloud, empowering them to get the most out of their data.“We’ve helped clients across financial services together with both the private and public sectors to transform systems into scalable cloud-first workflows. Long before this announcement, S2|DATA supported Relativity cloud migrations for clients,” said Tameca Brooks, Director of eDiscovery Services at S2|DATA. “Our partnership with Relativity reinforces our ability to help clients not only migrate to RelativityOne but to do so with confidence, compliance and continuity.”What sets S2|DATA apart is its ability to work seamlessly within Relativity’s partner ecosystem, supporting a culture of collaboration throughout the industry. When inaccessible or complex legacy data challenges arise, many partners look to S2|DATA for its specialized expertise. By helping to simplify and solve these challenges, S2|DATA enhances outcomes across the entire network.Investing in RelativityOne empowers S2|DATA with the increased performance, security and scalability needed to address the legal data challenges of tomorrow. S2|DATA differentiates itself with proprietary tools and workflows purpose-built to streamline forensic preservation, defensible data migration and early case intelligence. S2|DATA’s Invenire , a powerful visual indexing tool that allows attorneys to explore file structures of forensic images while navigating native folders, provides immediate insight and accelerates review.S2|DATA has also embedded automation into its RelativityOne workflows and offers secure vaulting and promotion workflows that transform how clients interact with archived evidence and structured data, ensuring they can preserve what matters, discard what does not, and access what they need, when they need it. These innovations reflect S2|DATA’s commitment to reducing risk, controlling cost and delivering strategic value across the litigation lifecycle.“As the legal industry embraces a cloud-first future, partners like S2|DATA provide the trusted expertise necessary to give clients lasting confidence in their transition to RelativityOne,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “Their skill in navigating complex data projects strengthens the entire Relativity ecosystem as we work toward a more secure, efficient and innovative future.”RelativityOne offers a wide range of capabilities tailored for faster, more efficient and more accurate work, including fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions that produce defensible and transparent results. Relativity’s generative AI product suite, Relativity aiR, allows users to meet aggressive deadlines, get better insights faster, protect privileged materials, and build case stories, all within the security of RelativityOne.S2|DATA leverages Relativity aiR for Review to accelerate document review without compromising accuracy. By combining the capabilities of aiR for Review with S2|DATA’s structured workflows and the Review Center, S2|DATA has helped clients meet tight production deadlines with confidence. One satisfied client, faced with a compressed review timeline, completed their document review in just 48 hours—delivering ahead of schedule and well within the four-day window. This example highlights how S2|DATA combines innovative technology with proven workflows to deliver speed, precision and peace of mind when it matters most.By harnessing the power of RelativityOne, S2|DATA can more efficiently review documents of any type, including emails, spreadsheets, chats, prompt-and-response conversations and PDFs. Available on a global scale and supported by substantial investment in SaaS-based infrastructure, RelativityOne was thoughtfully designed with unparalleled performance, support, and security top of mind.Relativity announced in January that by 2028, all new matters and workspaces will be hosted in RelativityOne, with some limited customer and geographic exceptions. Existing matters and workspaces will continue to be supported in Relativity Server. Learn more about the policy and access RelativityOne resources here.To learn how S2|DATA can future-proof legal operations and guide teams through a seamless move to RelativityOne, contact info@s2data.com or visit https://s2data.com About S2|DATAFounded in 2013, S2|DATA is a trusted partner for law firms, corporations, and government agencies seeking strategic forensic and eDiscovery support. Known for their secure digital evidence vault, proprietary review acceleration tools, and expertise in legacy data migrations, S2|DATA enables defensible, cost-efficient litigation and investigation workflows across the entire data lifecycle.About RelativityRelativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services, and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

