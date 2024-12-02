S2|DATA Releases Free Reader for Veritas NetBackup Backups

The Industry’s First Independent Backup Reader

S2|DATA is committed to transforming how companies access and manage their legacy data, and Libertas helps us demonstrate that commitment. This is just the beginning.” — Brendan Sullivan, CEO of S2|DATA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2|DATA, the global leader in legacy data access and restoration, today announced the release of Libertas, a Windows application to catalog and restore NetBackup(tm) disk backups . It is the industry’s first free independent backup reader . This groundbreaking Windows-based tool enables organizations to access Veritas NetBackup(tm) disk images without requiring NetBackup(tm) software or licensing, marking a significant shift in how companies can interact with their legacy backup data.Named after the Latin word for “freedom,” Libertas is a Windows desktop application that catalogs and restores Veritas NetBackup(tm) disk images without using the original backup software.“For too long, organizations have been locked into maintaining costly backup infrastructure just to access their own data,” said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of S2|DATA. “S2|DATA is committed to transforming how companies access and manage their legacy data, and Libertas helps us demonstrate that commitment. This is just the beginning.”Key Features of Libertas:• Free, standalone Windows desktop application• Direct access of NetBackup(tm) disk images without NetBackup(tm) software• Able to create a CSV catalogue of all files• Able to restore all files• Simple, intuitive user interfaceThe initial release of Libertas provides NetBackup(tm) disk image support, with a roadmap to expand compatibility to other major backup formats in future releases. This strategic rollout reflects S2|DATA’s deep understanding of enterprise backup challenges and its commitment to developing solutions that eliminate cost and complexity from legacy data access.“S2|DATA has been a game-changer for organizations looking to retire backup infrastructure while maintaining access to their historical data,” said Shawn Strickler, CTO of S2|DATA. “Customers are amazed when we show them how easily we can restore their data from their legacy backups without using the original backup software, freeing up funding allocated to legacy backup software licensing is a monumental benefit!”The release of Libertas builds upon S2|DATA’s 30+ years of experience in backup data access and restoration. While Libertas provides essential backup reading capabilities currently at no cost, S2|DATA continues to offer its full suite of enterprise-grade solutions for organizations with more complex legacy data needs.Libertas is available for immediate download at https://s2data.com/libertas-free-backup-reader/ . Organizations interested in learning more about Libertas or S2|DATA’s comprehensive legacy data solutions can visit s2data.com or contact info@s2data.com.About S2|DATAS2|DATA provides the world’s most advanced legacy data solutions to leading organizations globally. With proprietary technology and decades of expertise, S2|DATA delivers faster time-to-data and improved data insight while eliminating both cost and risk. The company’s integrated suite of services includes forensics, backup tape, information governance, and eDiscovery support services.*All trademarks are the property of their respective ownersFrequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Will this tool support tape in the future?This is a free tool with limited functionality. Adding tape support would significantly increase the development cost of the tool and we would most certainly have to charge for it if we did that. So we're not considering that at this time - for the free tool. We do, however, offer a professional service that can read most common backup formats from both tape and disk.Where do I install Libertas?Libertas is downloadable software that you would install on a Windows desktop.What can the tool actually do?There are two options when you run Libertas: catalog or restore- Catalog will produce a CSV file of all files in the backup image.- Restore will do just that; restore all files from the backup image to a directory of your choosingTo where can Libertas restore?The software only runs on Windows, but it can restore to any directory, which could be an NFS mount from Linux.Could you use this to migrate backups?You could restore all your NetBackup(tm) backups to a deduplication box (e.g. Data Domain, Exagrid). You wouldn't have to back them up again, per se. You could just restore each backup to a different subdirectory. It would dedupe all the files and you'd have a searchable directory of all your old files.What product(s) are next in the roadmap?NetBackup(tm) is so common and there is so much uncertainty right now with the Cohesity(tm) acquisition, so it seemed only natural to start with it. What comes next will be based on customer demand.

