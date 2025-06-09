Improving Infrastructure for Safety and Resiliency

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $36.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying the Fort Hamilton Parkway over the Gowanus Expressway (Interstate 278) in Brooklyn. The project will replace the bridge deck and make other structural improvements to enhance safety and resiliency along this vital connector that links the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Windsor Terrace. A new, protected lane for bicyclists will also be added to the bridge and will connect to existing bike lanes on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 7th Avenue.

“New York State continues to make historic investments that will create safer, more resilient roads and bridges that will help keep our communities connected and our economy growing,” Governor Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of this important bridge along the Fort Hamilton Parkway will help preserve a vital link in Brooklyn’s transportation network while also making it easier for people to get out of their cars and travel by bike across the borough.”

The Fort Hamilton Parkway is a one-way, northbound arterial that stretches from 101 Street in Bay Ridge and continues to Machate Circle just southwest of Prospect Park, in Windsor Terrace. In addition to replacing the bridge deck and approach slabs, the project will also replace and upgrade the steel superstructure, bridge bearings, piers and abutments. Travel lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate the new, protected bicycle lane while also maintaining the existing parking lane and sidewalks. Curb ramps will also be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and street and underdeck lighting will be upgraded.

The project is expected to extend the service life of the bridge, which was built in 1964, by at least 40 years. To accommodate construction, motorists should expect the long-term closure of the left lane during the first phase of construction. During the second phase of construction, the right lane will be closed as traffic will shift to the new left lane on the bridge. During construction, the parking lane will also be closed and drivers should expect lane shifts on the Gowanus Expressway. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2027.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State remains committed to strengthening our infrastructure to benefit all users of the transportation system. This rehabilitation project makes vital safety and operational enhancements that will improve mobility across Brooklyn for the benefit of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The critical bridge along Fort Hamilton Parkway over the Gowanus Expressway at 81st Street is a vital gateway connecting several Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights. With this rehabilitation, and a new protected bike lane, car travelers, cyclists and pedestrians alike will have a safer, more secure way of getting around. I fought for increased funding for bridge rehabilitation when I crafted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law, and I’m proud to deliver millions in federal support for this vital project, which will create good-paying jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in enhancing bridge safety and resiliency in Brooklyn and across the state.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s historic investment in rehabilitating the bridge along Fort Hamilton Parkway. This $36.9 million expansion will expand access for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers; make our communities safer; and allow for necessary structural improvements. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped pass in Congress, we’ve already made tremendous progress in rebuilding America’s infrastructure. I’m proud to see federal funds being used for this project, and I look forward to continuing to improve transportation infrastructure across New York State.”

New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles said, “It is crucial that we continue to invest in our public infrastructure as a matter of community safety. I am thrilled that Fort Hamilton Parkway is receiving a powerful investment to ensure the long-term well-being of our transportation pathways here in South Brooklyn. I hope this investment will improve mobility and open transportation options for my constituents in the coming years.”

New York City Council Member Justin Brannan said, “Fort Hamilton is a vital lifeline connecting our communities across the Gowanus Expressway, via a bridge that has long needed a little TLC. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is stepping up to preserve and improve this connection for all users of the road. I am grateful to the Governor and the State Department of Transportation for delivering this win for our neighborhoods.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “Modern, accessible infrastructure is the foundation on which we build everything else: a safe transportation system, a strong economy and connected communities. This bridge is a key connector for communities in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and beyond, and these upgrades will make it safer and easier for all of us to get around—whether we're traveling by car, bus, bike, wheelchair, or on foot. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the New York State DOT for making this important investment in Brooklyn's future.”

Brooklyn Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann said, “Over the years, Community Board 10 Brooklyn strongly advocated for the refurbishment of I-278 Fort Hamilton Parkway Overpass and is delighted that the direly needed capital improvement project is underway. The upgrades will address the deterioration of the pedestrian and vehicular overpass as well as enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.”

