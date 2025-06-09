Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,420 in the last 365 days.

Archery angler shatters state record for grass carp

Riley Farden of New Plymouth was bow fishing for carp on the Snake River when he loosed an arrow that not only hit its mark, it set a new state record for grass carp. 

The fish weighed a whopping 67.65 pounds, was 49 inches long with a 32.75 girth. Idaho Fish and Game segregates the carp state records by archery and rod/reel anglers. Farden’s fish shattered the previous archery record of 39.5 pounds, also taken in the Snake River, and easily eclipsed the current grass carp rod/reel record of 46.7 pounds. 

Coincidentally, the fish exactly matched the current common carp archery record, which also weighed 67.65 pounds. Carp are a nongame species, so archery fishing is allowed. 

To learn more about Idaho’s state fish records for both certified weight and catch-and-release, see the Record Fish in Idaho webpage. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Archery angler shatters state record for grass carp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more