Archery angler shatters state record for grass carp
Riley Farden of New Plymouth was bow fishing for carp on the Snake River when he loosed an arrow that not only hit its mark, it set a new state record for grass carp.
The fish weighed a whopping 67.65 pounds, was 49 inches long with a 32.75 girth. Idaho Fish and Game segregates the carp state records by archery and rod/reel anglers. Farden’s fish shattered the previous archery record of 39.5 pounds, also taken in the Snake River, and easily eclipsed the current grass carp rod/reel record of 46.7 pounds.
Coincidentally, the fish exactly matched the current common carp archery record, which also weighed 67.65 pounds. Carp are a nongame species, so archery fishing is allowed.
To learn more about Idaho’s state fish records for both certified weight and catch-and-release, see the Record Fish in Idaho webpage.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.