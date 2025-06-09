Judges to Visit Local Classrooms for Constitution Month

In celebration of Constitution Month this September, the California Superior Court for Humboldt County invites teachers across Humboldt to request a classroom visit from a judge. This is the third annual celebration celebrated nationally on Constitution Day, September 17. The annual event celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

