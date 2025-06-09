California AG announces lawsuit against Trump for deploying National Guard in LA

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the state’s sovereignty was “trampled” by President Donald Trump when he ordered National Guard troops to the immigration protests in Los Angeles.

