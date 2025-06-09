Join MDC and NDA June 24 for free webinar on “Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on forest and woodland management and how hunters and landowners can incorporate this into their deer management efforts.

This live Zoom webinar on “Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails” will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation from an NDA Deer Outreach Specialist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on “Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails” and click on it on June 24 at 6 p.m.: short.mdc.mo.gov/4ya. (Alternative link: us06web.zoom.us/j/84193892494?pwd=E2p2x89PkHGBGmDT0zmm9xThGH1UZr.1#success.)

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the second of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2025 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. Upcoming webinars are Wildflowers and Whitetails on Aug. 26at 6 p.m.; and Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management on Sept. 9at 6 p.m.

Watch the previous webinar on Quality Deer Management at youtu.be/ckhMEytvync

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management