MDC closes Pigeon Hill CA shooting ranges to public use indefinitely due to safety concerns

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed all shooting ranges at Pigeon Hill Conservation Area (CA) to the public indefinitely. The rest of the conservation area will remain open to the public as usual. The ranges, located south of St. Joseph in Buchanan Co., are some of MDC’s many unstaffed ranges across the state.

An investigation by MDC staff found evidence of range misuse at Pigeon Hill CA that put public safety at risk.

“Unfortunately, the actions of unsafe, irresponsible shooting range users created a situation that we could not allow to persist,” said Justin McGuire, MDC’s Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator.

Although increased enforcement patrols and other security measures have been deployed to stop the misuse, unsafe practices have continued at the Pigeon Hill CA ranges. “MDC is committed to stopping illegal activity at our shooting ranges,” McGuire said. “The public can play a significant part in that process. By spreading the message of responsible use of the ranges, following all posted range rules, and notifying us when unsafe activity occurs, we can make sure these resources stay safe and stay open for all users.”

MDC reminds anyone visiting our staffed or unstaffed ranges to read up on range regulations before visiting and to adhere to all posted rules once at the range. To report unsafe or unlawful activity, call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 or contact your local conservation agent. Find agents by county at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/local-mdc-contacts.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said MDC Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries, “but it was the responsible course of action. Our first priority is the safety of the shooting range users and others in the area.”

While the Pigeon Hill CA ranges have been closed to public use, there are other opportunities currently available in the area for target shooting. MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center near Parkville is staffed and provides rifle and pistol shooting. Riverbreaks CA in Holt Co. and Elam Bend CA in Gentry Co. have unstaffed public shooting ranges.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.