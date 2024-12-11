BioBridges Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Jennifer Boscia, BioBridges CFO

BioBridges, a leading provider of life sciences consulting services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Boscia as Chief Financial Officer.

We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team. With her financial expertise and experience in the life sciences industry, we are confident she will be a great addition to BioBridges." — Mark Bouck, Chairman & CEO of BioBridges

In this key role, Boscia will oversee the company’s financial strategy, operations, and reporting and play a critical role in supporting BioBridges’ continued growth and expansion within the life sciences sector.

Boscia joins BioBridges with a wealth of experience in financial management and strategy. Before joining BioBridges, Boscia served as CFO at Carimus, where she was instrumental in driving financial performance and strategic initiatives. While there, she received the 2024 Corporate Leadership Award from Triangle Business Journal.

Boscia graduated in three years with honors from Northwestern University and holds an MBA from Columbia University. Her past roles include working as an investment banker at JP Morgan Chase and over 15 years in finance roles in biotech, where she was instrumental in helping raise $56 million for a phase 2A clinical trial.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team," said Mark Bouck, Chairman & CEO of BioBridges. "With her deep financial expertise and experience in the life sciences industry, we are confident she will be a great addition to the BioBridges platform as we continue to enhance our services and drive value for our clients. Jennifer's leadership will be critical as we expand our capabilities and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the life sciences sector."

Boscia commented, " I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and look forward to contributing to its growth through organic development and strategic acquisitions.”

As CFO, Boscia will lead the finance department and provide strategic direction. She will also oversee budgeting, forecasting, and risk management and support the company’s overall financial growth and operational excellence.

About BioBridges

BioBridges delivers flexible solutions for life sciences companies from discovery through commercialization. Our global reach of expertise, services, and technologies empowers our clients to bring innovative solutions to the patients who need them.

