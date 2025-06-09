NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 9, 2025

Mississippi receives highest education ranking ever of 16th in U.S. from latest Kids Count national report

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s education ranking has climbed to 16th in the nation – the state’s highest ranking ever – according to the 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book released today.

KIDS COUNT® Data Book ranked Mississippi 30th in education in 2024, 32nd in 2023 and 39th in 2022. The state was ranked 48th in 2014 and has experienced continued improvement. Mississippi’s top-tier ranking for education is based on students’ continuous academic improvement. Over the past decade, the statewide graduation rate has risen from 75% to 89.2%, higher than the national average.

The 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book is a 50-state report of data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, analyzing how children and youth are faring across the nation. Each year, the Data Book presents national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors — and ranks the states according to how children are faring overall. Mississippi ranks 48th in overall child well-being.

“Mississippi’s momentum in education is the result of strong policies and dedicated, effective educators,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “Our students’ achievements have made the state a national leader in improving academic outcomes. I am tremendously proud that our national ranking for education has steadily climbed from 48th in 2014 to 16th in 2025. Mississippi students have proven once again that there is no limit to what they can accomplish with the strong support of Mississippi educators.”

The Children’s Foundation of Mississippi (CFM) works with the national KIDS COUNT Data Center and produces an annual Mississippi KIDS COUNT Factbook, described as the premier data resource for child well-being in the state of Mississippi.

“We know what children and youth need to grow up healthy and connected so they can thrive as adults: Stable homes, strong schools, nutritious food, meaningful relationships and opportunities to learn, play, and grow. Communities that meet these needs are investing wisely, fostering long-term gains like employment and economic growth,” said Linda Southward, CFM executive director. “Despite the state’s overall ranking of 48th, we are extremely encouraged that Mississippi now ranks 16th in education. The recruitment and retention of high-quality educators (childcare through secondary education) is vital to continuing education improvements.”

Review the 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book here .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

Media Contact:

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org