NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: December 18, 2025

MDE invests $17.5 million in coaching support for schools in 2025-26 to build upon student gains

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) today provided an update to the Mississippi State Board of Education about the state’s investment in coaching support to schools and its impact on student achievement. For the 2025-26 school year, MDE has allocated approximately $17.5 million in state funds for coaches to build the capacity of teachers and school leaders to continue to help students achieve better academic outcomes. In addition, MDE has dedicated approximately $800,000 in federal school improvement dollars to expand its team of school improvement leadership coaches.

MDE coaches work directly with educators and school leaders to strengthen instruction and leadership in the areas of literacy, mathematics, special education and school improvement. Coaches are assigned to schools with the lowest proficiency rates in English Language Arts (ELA) or math and to schools with low-performing student population groups such as students with disabilities.

Over the past decade, Mississippi’s coaching model has been instrumental in improving student achievement statewide, helping make Mississippi No. 1 in the nation for fourth-grade score improvements on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) since 2013. The state’s academic achievements have boosted its national ranking from 48th in 2014 to 16th in 2025, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book.

Coaches help establish and maintain a school-wide culture focused on learning and guide educators in refining their instruction and interventions. School improvement coaches meet regularly with district leaders to provide professional development and monitor implementation of effective leadership practices. Using the gradual release model, coaches work to move teachers and school leaders toward greater independence and mastery of effective practices.

The leaders of schools and districts where coaches are assigned sign an agreement with MDE that outlines how they will work cooperatively with their assigned coaches to improve student achievement.

“MDE commits targeted state dollars to schools and districts to strengthen instruction and leadership to ensure students succeed,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “Local district buy-in and support are necessary for coaches to be effective in building the capacity of teachers and school leaders.”

MDE began deploying coaches to schools after the passage of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act of 2013, which provided dedicated funding to improve students’ literacy skills in grades K-3. MDE’s coaching staff has expanded from 29 literacy coaches in 2013-14 to a team of 90 literacy, math, special education and school improvement coaches this school year who provide support in 187 schools in 119 districts.

MDE coaches and professional development initiatives are key factors in the state’s improved academic achievement, which includes:

Increased English Language Arts (ELA) and math proficiency rates between 2016 and 2025, rising from 33.6% to 47.4% in ELA and from 33.0% to 54.5% in math.

Improved national rankings for 4th grade NAEP scores, climbing from No. 49 in the nation for reading and No. 50 for math in 2013 to No. 9 for reading and No. 16 for math in 2024.

Achieving a graduation rate of 89.2% in 2024, exceeding the most recent national rate of 86%.

The MDE will be seeking additional funds from the Legislature in 2026 to expand its team of coaches to support educators in grades 4-8 for literacy and grades 2-6 for math.

In addition to coaches for K-12, MDE employs 32 early childhood education coaches who provide classroom coaching and professional development to teachers in Early Learning Collaboratives and State-Invested Pre-K programs. State funds support 19 early learning coaches, and 13 are staffed with federal funds.

“We are grateful to the Legislature for investing in effective, state-led education initiatives in addition to fully funding the Mississippi Student Funding Formula, which sends money directly to districts,” Dr. Evans said. “These targeted initiatives have continuously helped improve student achievement from pre-K through grade 12 and have made Mississippi a national leader for education reform.”

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org