NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: January 5, 2026

MDE seeks returning, new sponsors for 2026 Summer Food Service Program across state

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Office of Child Nutrition is seeking sponsors to operate the 2026 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in counties across Mississippi. Returning and potential new sponsors are encouraged to attend a virtual training Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

The Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children during school vacation periods. In most areas of the state, the program operates from June through August. Meals and snacks are served to children in places such as schools, churches, playgrounds, libraries and parks.

Public or private nonprofit schools, units of local, municipal, county or state government, residential summer camps and public or private nonprofit organizations may qualify as sponsors of the program. To be eligible to participate in the SFSP, potential sponsors must meet state and federal requirements. Eligible sponsors must:

Be a public or private nonprofit organization that meets all state and local licensing, health, and safety requirements applicable to food service operations

Pass a health and safety inspection as required by the Mississippi State Department of Health

Demonstrate the financial and administrative capability to operate the program

Provide ongoing, year-round services to the community in which SFSP meals will be offered

Serve meals on a regular schedule to children or provide meals as part of an organized program for enrolled children at residential or nonresidential camps

For information about the virtual training on Jan. 15, 2026, contact SFSP Director Susie Q. Evans-Gater at susie.evans@mdek12.org or SFSP Outreach Coordinator Cynthia Reid-Henderson at chenderson@mdek12.org or call (601) 576-5000.

More information about the SFSP may be accessed through the USDA website at: www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sunmeals .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org