Service Experts Partners with FranDevco to Unveil Franchising Model

Leading Residential HVAC Service Company Offers New Path for Home Services Entrepreneurs

Together with FranDevCo, we’re making it easier than ever for passionate business owners to grow, compete, and make a lasting impact in their communities.” — Nick Ridgway, VP of Franchise Development

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo, a national leader in franchise development services, has recently partnered with Service Experts , a leading residential HVAC service company, to introduce its franchising model to support the growth of locally owned HVAC businesses across the country. This collaboration will allow more locally owned HVAC businesses to enjoy the benefits of being part of a large and successful brand, while providing entrepreneurs with the resources and brand recognition necessary to thrive in the competitive home services market.With a team of over 3,000 professionals, customers can depend on top-quality service and repairs for cooling, heating, and plumbing systems, as well as many other home comfort needs. Service Experts serves over 2,500 homes and businesses daily, offering services like heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing, electrical, and other specialized home services. Over its nearly three-decade history, the company has serviced millions of homes nationwide and looks to continue to change the way people look at maintenance.As average temperatures continue to climb, the HVAC industry remains one of the most essential in the U.S., with demand consistently rising. Service Experts anticipates franchising to help respond to this need and further accelerate its growing footprint and entry into new markets.Service Experts service and install all popular brands, makes, and models. As a larger HVAC company, it has fast access to repair parts from top brands, ensuring that technicians can get your equipment up and running again without prolonged stretches of downtime."The demand for HVAC services continues to rise, and franchising with Service Experts offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to enter a thriving industry with the backing of an established national brand”, said Nick Ridgway, VP of Franchise Development. “Together with FranDevCo, we’re making it easier than ever for passionate business owners to grow, compete, and make a lasting impact in their communities."With a national footprint of corporate-owned locations serving 31 states, Service Experts is an attractive franchise opportunity offering national support and established systems that have been in place for nearly 30 years. The reality of today’s market and consumer shopping environment makes it difficult for small businesses to compete, but Service Experts franchising allows those wanting to own their own HVAC business to have help building something that will be valued in their communities under their own unique vision.The franchising model provides franchisees with corporate support, including access to national agreements with major suppliers, marketing and lead generation tools, established operating systems, and industry-leading training. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.serviceexperts.com/franchising/ ###ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTSFounded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of millions of homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with approximately 80 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves 2,500+ homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co

