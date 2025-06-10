GreenLight Credentials Launches AI Pathways Advisor to Empower Student Success and Workforce Readiness

Shrikant Jannu, Chief Product Officer, GreenLight Credentials Esther Campbell, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, Angelina College Alexandria Barney, Director of Career and Transfer Connections, Angelina College

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Credentials today announced the launch of the AI Pathways Advisor . This groundbreaking AI-powered solution equips schools and colleges with the tools to guide students from the classroom to high-opportunity careers with clarity, confidence, and personalized precision. At a time when institutions are being called to do more with less, the AI Pathways Advisor offers a scalable approach to connecting education with employability. By aligning student interests and skills with real-time labor market data, the tool delivers customized career pathways, helping students pursue viable futures while easing the burden on overextended counselors and enhancing institutional performance.Built for Impact Across Education:K-12 Schools:Empowers early exploration of careers, helps students and parents clearly understand options such as Pathways in Technology, Dual Credit, Early College High School (P-TECH), and Career and Technical Education (CTE), especially in underserved communities.Higher Education:Drives enrollment and retention by connecting students with high-ROI programs and showing a clear path to employment. Institutions also gain insights into shaping offerings that align with workforce demand.All Students:Offers 24/7 multilingual support (English, Spanish, and many more!), linking academic choices to real-world opportunities and enabling informed, future-ready decision-making.Boosts Productivity for Counselors and Advisors:The AI Pathways Advisor dramatically increases the productivity and reach of guidance and career counselors, automating much of the initial discovery and exploration process. Counselors can spend less time answering repetitive questions and more time providing meaningful, personalized support, scaling their efforts without sacrificing quality. Institutions report greater counselor satisfaction and more efficient use of staff resources.Why Institutions Are Embracing It:The AI Pathways Advisor is fully customizable, allowing schools to highlight their own programs, majors, and credentials. It integrates seamlessly with student success initiatives—from high school outreach to college persistence, and creates direct pipelines between secondary schools and partner institutions.“This isn’t just a guidance tool, it’s a paradigm shift in how we equip the next generation for the future of work,” said Shrikant Jannu, Chief Product Officer at GreenLight Credentials. “The AI Pathways Advisor delivers on the promise of connecting the dots between education and career, ensuring that every student has a clear, achievable path from the classroom to a thriving career.”"The Pathways Advisor tool is an invaluable resource that empowers students to make informed decisions about their academic and career journeys. By helping students explore career options, identify areas of interest, and select majors that align with their goals, the tool promotes intentional planning and reduces uncertainty. It also connects students with degree programs that support their long-term aspirations, making it easier to stay on track, motivated, and persist to completion."Esther Campbell, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, Angelina College"Our local area high school counselors are getting their high school students to use the Pathways Advisor tool prior to graduation. This is helping their students explore college and career pathways that Angelina College offers. The tool has been a huge help to not only the high school students, but to high school counselors too.”Alexandria Barney, Director of Career and Transfer Connections, Angelina CollegeTo learn more about how the AI Pathways Advisor can support your institution’s mission, visit glcredentials.com

