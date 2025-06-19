Northeast Health Services Proudly Announces the Opening of a New Mental Health Clinic in Boston's South End

Northeast Health services opens a new mental health clinic in Boston's South End, offering therapy and medication management services.

I'm so proud of the team we are building of dedicated, skilled mental health professionals. We are thrilled to open our doors in Boston South End and bring quality mental health care to the community!” — B. Quinn Hayes, Clinic Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest mental health clinic in the South End neighborhood of Boston! Dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality mental health care, this new facility will serve the South End community and its neighboring areas. The clinic opened last month on May 28th and offers a comprehensive range of services , including individual counseling, group therapy, and medication management, ensuring personalized support for every patient’s needs.The clinic is located at 660 Harrison Avenue, Suites 230 & 207 Boston, MA 02118.The 2024 Health of Boston Mental Health Report, published by the Boston Public Health Commission, revealed data about the mental health challenges faced by South End residents. Across the combined years of 2017, 2019, and 2021, 15.5% of adults in the South End reported experiencing persistent anxiety for 15 or more days, while 13.7% reported prolonged periods of sadness lasting at least 15 days.Notably, in 2021, the South End recorded the highest rate of mental health-related emergency department visits, underscoring the pressing need for enhanced mental health support in the community.Northeast Health Services is stepping up to address these challenges. Committed to providing high-quality, affordable, and accessible mental health care, their mission aims to meet the critical needs of the South End and support the well-being of its residents.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (508) 506 - 9832.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Women's Mental Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.