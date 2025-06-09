Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 6/2/25-6/6/25 

June 9, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, June 2 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Online Tuesday, June 3 All day: Executive Meeting Retreat Location: Salt Lake City Wednesday, June 4 AG Brown attended a RAGA conference with other attorneys general in New York. Thursday, June 5 AG Brown attended a RAGA conference with other attorneys general in New York. Friday, June 6 No public meetings

