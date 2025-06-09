80 Empire and Doodlebug Create Poignant Homage To LA With 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

The video pays homage to the rich, soulful culture of LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The streets of Los Angeles are filled with anger, confusion and political unrest yet again as protesters clash with the National Guard and ICE agents over the latest aggressive, unjust, immigration policies. Creating a musical homage to the City of Angels’ rich, cultural history 80 Empire and Doodlebug (from Grammy Award winning Hip Hop group Digable Planets) have created the poignant video, " Nothing Lasts Forever ".The video pays homage to the rich, soulful culture of LA – an area where the black population, once beaming with Hollywood glamour, is fading from the chokehold of wildfires and socio-political economics.As the overwhelming energies of racism, hatred and xenophobia threaten underserved communities and the country appears to be on the edge of catastrophe the innovative yet nostalgic feel good music of this album is the healing balm that the world needs right now.80 Empire joins forces with Digable Planets’ Doodlebug for the album, A Galactic Love Supreme. The 11 track LP is a space travelling, hip hop, jazz and soul experience with a healthy dash of reggae and an unapologetic Italian base. The album features Bone Crusher, KXNG Crooked, DJ Skillspinz, Saladin Allah, stage-commanding vocals from actress Michole White (The Wonder Years, Family Matters and Starz’ BMF), and urgent yet euphoric notes from The Brass-A-Holics.About 80 Empire & Doodlebug:The Toronto-bred brothers, Adrian and Lucas Rezza, collectively known as the rapping, producing, singing-songwriting pair 80 Empire met Philly’s-own Doodlebug (neé Craig Irving) after one of his shows in 2011. They immediately recorded their first song together, “Amore,” and ultimately flipped it into the full-length AGLS. "Mother Earth Is Dying" was the first single, highlighting the jazz-heavy hip hop that they’re all known for as one of hip hop’s first multinational supergroups.Download A Galactic Love Supreme, available now on all digital service providers via Fat Beats.For more information, press inquiries, or interviews, please contact:Zenobia SimmonsZenobia.simmons@gmail.com

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

