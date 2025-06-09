Ecopreneurship Empowers Green Innovators

Youth at Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program workshop discussing ideas and sharing knowledge about sustainable solutions.

Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program empowers youth to launch green startups, advancing UAE’s sustainability goals through innovation, training, and collaboration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program, a collaborative initiative led by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and Expo City Dubai is fostering sustainable innovation in the UAE. The program is one project under the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and AGF under the Green Education Partnership focusing on Greening Communities showcasing the Foundation’s commitment to sustainability and supporting the UAE vision.Nurturing Green EntrepreneurshipLaunched in October 2023, the Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth to address environmental challenges through innovative business ventures. The program, catering to over 1,000 applicants, included team formations, startup idea pitches, and an accelerator program, culminating in a pitch competition at COP28. This comprehensive approach equipped young entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to develop sustainable solutions. During the program, the teams learned every aspect of building a startup, from assembling a team and understanding roles and responsibilities to navigating marketing, strategy, and product development.The program aligns with the UAE’s sustainability initiatives, such as the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. “As the UAE strives to become a global leader in sustainable development, initiatives like the Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program play a crucial role,” noted Abeer AlAmeeri, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Sheraa. “We're driving economic growth and advancing our sustainability goals by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.”“The future of our planet hinges on the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive of our civilization. By incentivizing and supporting startups that are focused on sustainable solutions, we are nurturing the next generation of leaders and ensuring that our collective efforts contribute to a greener, more resilient world. It is our responsibility to empower these visionaries, providing them with the resources, expertise, and platform they need to turn their ideas into impactful realities. We are proud to partner with the UAE Ministry of Education and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation on this initiative to support and empower a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow for all,” she added.Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, emphasized the program’s broader vision, “In our Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program, we're empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs who know that true business success starts with sustainability. These changemakers are driving innovation and leading the charge toward a greener future bringing us all closer to the vision of the UAE Centennial 2071. At AGF, we're committed to creating the optimal ecosystem for their sustainable solutions to flourish, contributing directly to the SDGs and shaping a brighter tomorrow.”Celebrating the WinnersThe program recognized three ventures: AIN by TYAR, Golden JoTree, and EcoSat. These startups offered innovative and unique solutions to pressing environmental issues.AIN by TYAR: Revolutionizing AgricultureAIN by TYAR, an Abu Dhabi-based startup developed a smart agriculture product using solar-powered IoT devices. This technology enables farmers to monitor and manage their farms via a mobile application, aiming to reduce water consumption in agriculture by 15% by 2028, “The application is designed to optimize water and energy consumption in agriculture by providing actionable schemes based on analyzed data and tailored recommendations from artificial intelligence. This technology will provide farmers with the information they need to make informed decisions that improve efficiency and yield. It also educates users about sustainable practices and assists in efficient planning of resources like water pumps and electric valves,” said Mohammed Almehrzi, CEO of AIN by TYAR.Golden JoTree: Sustainable Jojoba Oil ProductionGolden JoTree, based in Sharjah, explores jojoba oil production using advanced agricultural techniques and renewable energy sources, “Our strategic use of the region's favorable climate, combined with advanced technologies will enable us to fine-tune farming conditions and resource utilization. Sources, including solar panels and wind turbines, greatly reduce their carbon footprint. “We are dedicated to maintaining a zero CO2 emission standard throughout our operations, aligning with the UAE's sustainable development goals. Our relentless pursuit of enhancing seed quality and boosting yields is supported by our robust research and development efforts.” explained Emad Aldababseh, Founder and CEO at Golden JoTree.EcoSat: Monitoring EmissionsEcoSat uses AI and satellite photography to detect and measure vehicle emissions and factory carbon footprints. This technology helps make informed decisions to mitigate pollution, providing data to create national policies and providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional monitoring. “Timely and effective strategies to limit pollution and its adverse impacts on public health are made possible by our technology, which helps governments and environmental organizations make educated decisions," Ahmed Alshamsi, CEO of Ecosat, stated.Shaping a greener futureThe Al Ghurair Ecopreneurship Program continues to support sustainable development in the UAE. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the program contributes to a more resilient and prosperous society. The success of this initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to sustainable development and the role of such programs in promoting a sustainable future.

