Hiland Dairy Launches Golden Ticket Ice Cream Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Hiland Dairy is offering more than just indulgent ice cream; it’s serving up a chance to win big. The Golden Ticket Giveaway, an exciting promotional partnership with Silver Dollar City, invites families to celebrate the season with a scoop of fun and a sprinkle of adventure.Running from June 1 to July 27, the campaign features instant-win prizes, social media giveaways, and the ultimate grand prize: the Golden Ticket, which grants winners a memorable trip to Silver Dollar City. With a retro-inspired theme that evokes the magic of summer vacations and rollercoaster thrills, the campaign brings together two summertime favorites: ice cream and amusement parks.“This promotion celebrates everything we love about summer,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy. “From delicious new flavors to unforgettable prizes, it’s our way of adding extra joy to families’ favorite warm-weather moments.”As part of the celebration, Hiland is also introducing three new ice cream flavors, made with premium ingredients and a rich, creamy texture:• Chocolate Peanut Butter: A silky chocolate base with swirls of creamy peanut butter.• Strawberry Cheesecake: A cooler spin on classic cheesecake, ribboned with sweet strawberries.• Cherry Cheesecake: A rich combination of cheesecake ice cream, graham cracker bits, and cherry swirls.These new varieties are now available in stores, joining Hiland’s lineup of delicious ice creams. Consumers can check where to buy at HilandDairy.com To enter the giveaway, visit HilandDairy.com/GoldenTicket and follow Hiland Dairy on social media for more chances to win throughout the summer.About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers.

