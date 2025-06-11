Power Star Entertainment’s Think Tank Unveils 'Disco Beauty - Groovy Ruby,' A Blockbuster Disco-Driven Throwback

Harper Sage Swanson dazzles as “Groovy Ruby,” the disco queen with a double life—soap star by day, dancefloor icon by night. Official logo of Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank—where visionary ideas in film, television, publishing, and music come to life.

Soap opera mega-star by day, disco starlet by night—“Groovy Ruby” captures the glam, grit, and groove of the 1970s nightlife revolution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank is proud to present its latest film treatment, Disco Beauty—Groovy Ruby —a vibrant, character-driven story set against the high-energy backdrop of the 1970s disco era. This cinematic project blends fame, music, fashion, and personal struggle into a dazzling narrative that explores what it means to chase passion on your own terms.By day, actress Harper Sage Swanson plays Ruby Dee Marlowe, the beloved star of the hit soap opera series “Roxbury Secrets.” Harper is known to her adoring fans simply by her character name, “Ruby.” By night, Harper becomes the disco darling at the most exclusive nightclubs, dazzling fans with her electrifying dance moves and magnetic stage presence. Her disco fans expand her name to incorporate her groovy dance moves and affectionately nickname her “Groovy Ruby.” Her dual life as a daytime drama icon and nighttime disco sensation earns her legendary status on both national television and big-city dance floors.Groovy Ruby captures the height of the disco movement—bold fashion, iconic venues, social rebellion, and musical euphoria—through the lens of a woman balancing stardom with identity. Ruby’s journey is both glittering and grounded. Born and raised in Greenwich Village, Harper studied acting and dance at Trilard before launching her acting career. Though her soap opera character is a glamorous movie star, Harper herself has declined countless offers from Hollywood producers, choosing instead to stay true to her double life: one that allows her to act by day and dance by night.But fame comes with its own dilemma. Ruby is constantly pursued by film industry moguls who offer fame, fortune, and a ticket to the big screen. As pressure mounts, Ruby faces a life-changing decision: stay rooted in the world she loves or risk everything for a shot at movie stardom.Set in the heart of New York and Los Angeles during the height of disco’s reign, “Disco Beauty—Groovy Ruby” celebrates the culture and sound that defined an era. The film features a robust soundtrack of popular 1970s hits, alongside an original title track, “Disco Beauty-Groovy Ruby,” written as a tribute to the film’s central character.With vivid set designs, era-true costuming, and a powerful performance arc, “Disco Beauty—Groovy Ruby” is a nostalgic yet timely ode to authenticity and artistic freedom. As discotheques light up across the country, Ruby’s presence draws crowds hoping to witness her legendary performances firsthand—where she always closes the night with an autograph signed simply: “Groovy Ruby.”Now in the final stages of development, Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank is seeking production partners to bring this disco-era cinematic sensation to life.For Partnership Opportunities:📞 Phone: (877) 836-2556🌐 Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com About Power Star EntertainmentPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank leads the industry in film, television, publishing, and music production, with additional consulting services in web solutions, screenwriting, and public relations. With a visionary approach and global reach, the Think Tank develops extraordinary content that educates, entertains, and inspires audiences across generations worldwide.

