Third Time’s A Charm: Maddalena Bearzi Nature-Inspired Jewelry Returns to Season 3 of And Just Like That…

Cynthia Nixon wears Maddalena Bearzi’s Riccio di Mare earrings in And Just Like That... Season 3 — textured bronze pieces inspired by sea urchins and handmade in California. Terremoto earrings — one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces by Maddalena Bearzi, featured in And Just Like That... Season 3. Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3 in New York City, wearing Maddalena Bearzi’s handcrafted Terremoto earrings. Photo Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maddalena Bearzi ’s handcrafted jewelry returns to the screen in Season 3 of Max’s And Just Like That... — the acclaimed sequel to Sex and the City, known for its blend of high fashion and bold character style. Now in its third season, the series once again spotlights Bearzi’s nature-inspired, artisan-crafted pieces — marking her third consecutive appearance on the show.Bearzi’s handcrafted earrings, worn by actress and director Cynthia Nixon in her role as Miranda Hobbes, have been spotted throughout Seasons 1 and 2. In Season 3, the trend continues with Nixon seen wearing (among other pieces) the Terremoto and Riccio di Mare earrings — two of Bearzi’s signature designs that reflect her connection to the natural world and her commitment to sustainable practices.“Having my jewelry featured again on And Just Like That… is a true honor,” says Bearzi. “It’s exciting to see unique, handmade pieces find a place in a show that celebrates personal style.”While the series is synonymous with iconic fashion houses such as Hermès, Christian Louboutin, and Manolo Blahnik, it also makes space for independent designers whose work tells a deeper story. Bearzi’s jewelry — each piece made by hand, using sustainable materials, and never mass-produced — brings an organic, tactile elegance to the screen that resonates with conscious design.Born in Italy and handmade in California, Maddalena Bearzi Jewelry is known for one-of-a-kind and limited-edition collections. Each signed piece carries a story, often expressed through Italian names and nature-inspired details. The collections include rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and unisex designs that celebrate individuality and a sense of connection with the earth.In addition to her work as a jewelry artist, Maddalena Bearzi is a marine biologist, published author, and co-founder of the nonprofit Ocean Conservation Society. Her passion for nature and sustainability informs both her personal and professional life, making her jewelry an authentic extension of her values.Maddalena Bearzi Jewelry is available online at www.maddalenabearzi.com and in select shops and galleries in California and internationally. With no two pieces alike, each creation invites wearers to embrace slow fashion and wear something truly original.Media Contact:Maddalena Bearzi Jewelry📧 info@maddalenabearzi.com📞 (310) 591-0331📝 Blog: www.maddalenabearzi.com/blog 📍 Handmade in California | Born in Italy

