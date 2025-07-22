BeBalanced LA Hosts Free Maiden Wellness Mixer Featuring Client Stories, Natural Hormone Health & Wellness Perks

Cherillyn Olivos, Owner of BeBalanced LA Helping women overcome hormonal imbalances and reclaim their health through natural, non-medical solutions. BeBalanced LA A hormone wellness center helping women naturally lose weight and find relief from PMS and menopause symptoms—without prescriptions. “Balancing my hormones changed my life!” Sherri lost 23 lbs and said goodbye to hot flashes and brain fog—with no prescriptions or extreme diets.

Join BeBalanced LA on July 31 in Woodland Hills for a free evening of real testimonials, hormone health education, and hands-on holistic wellness perks.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeBalanced Natural Hormone Weight Loss in Woodland Hills is proud to present the Maiden Wellness Mixer on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, at its Ventura Blvd. location. This in-person, community-focused event is completely free with RSVP and offers a unique opportunity to explore natural hormone health through real client experiences and hands-on wellness activations.Guests will mix and mingle with BeBalanced coaches and hear raw, unscripted testimonials from clients who have experienced dramatic improvements in energy, weight loss, mood, and sleep—without relying on prescriptions or extreme diets.Event Highlights Include:• Complimentary refreshments by Dancing Heart Mobile Bar• Appetizers by Stone Soup Project LA• Wellness ear seeds by Woodland Hills Acupuncture Wellness Center• Mini-massages by Monica LakeyBeBalanced LA specializes in addressing symptoms of hormonal imbalance—like stubborn weight, fatigue, PMS, menopause, and anxiety—through holistic, non-medical protocols. These include a 14-week metabolic reset, gut restoration, liver support, cortisol detox, and hormone-balancing creams.BeBalanced LA is part of a science-backed national franchise, BeBalanced Natural Hormone Weight Loss, which has helped thousands of women lose 15–22 lbs. in the first month—without harmful injections or strenuous exercise. Its mission is to fill the gap in women’s wellness with proven, holistic solutions.“This event is all about real results,” said Cher Olivos, owner of BeBalanced LA. “We want women to see what’s possible when they start listening to their bodies and approach their health from the inside out.”Event Details:Maiden Wellness Mixer📅 Thursday, July 31, 2025⏰ 6:00 – 7:30 PM📍 BeBalanced LA, 21809 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364🎟 FREE admission with RSVP here About Cher Olivos & BeBalanced LA:Cher Olivos is a wellness advocate, mom of two, and owner of BeBalanced LA. After an 18-year career in the medical field, she found natural hormone balancing to be the key to overcoming her own postpartum and perimenopause challenges. Today, through BeBalanced LA, she helps women restore hormonal harmony, lose stubborn weight, and regain their energy and confidence through holistic, personalized care—available both in-person and virtually.Learn more at: www.bebalancedla.com Book a free consultation: Click here to schedule Follow on Instagram: @bebalancela

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.