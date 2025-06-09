Washington State Department of Health welcomes Dennis Worsham as new Secretary of Health

For immediate release: June 9, 2025 (25-079)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Worsham as Washington’s new Secretary of Health, effective July 7. Appointed by Governor Bob Ferguson, Worsham brings more than 32 years of public health leadership and expertise to the role.

A thoughtful, collaborative leader committed to advancing health equity across the state, Worsham is a Washington native who grew up in Othello and attended Eastern Washington University. His small-town upbringing instilled values of community connection and collective responsibility that continue to guide his leadership approach.

“As Washington’s Secretary of Health, I am honored to serve and deeply committed to upholding and strengthening a public health system that is not only resilient, but also more just. It is critical that we continue to build a system that earns the trust of communities and strives for every person to have equitable access to the care and resources they need to thrive,” Worsham said. “Public health is not just about addressing illness and injury—it’s about preventing them. It’s about preparing for the unexpected, addressing root causes of health inequities, and investing in systems that protect people before a crisis begins. We must ensure health and wellbeing is not a privilege but a shared foundation for all.”

Worsham currently serves as the first Director of the Snohomish County Health Department – the same agency where he began his public health career in the 1990s as a HIV/STD/Hepatitis Program manager and health educator for the LGBTQ+ community during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. His career includes executive leadership roles at local and state levels, including Deputy Secretary for Health at DOH and Interim Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. His broad experience at Public Health – Seattle & King County includes roles as Deputy Director, Chief of Policy, Community Partnerships and Communications, Regional Health Officer, and TB Control Program manager.

“Dennis Worsham is well positioned to lead the Department of Health,” Governor Ferguson said. “His decades of experience and broad skillset will help chart a new vision for public health in Washington state.”

Worsham’s appointment underscores DOH’s commitment to bridging divides, strengthening the state’s public health infrastructure, and ensuring every community, regardless of geography or background, has access to trusted, effective public health services.

A media availability with Worsham will be scheduled closer to his July 7 start date. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

