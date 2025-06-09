Monument Recovery Celebrates Two Years of Growth & Life-Changing Impact

The Mesa, Arizona treatment program for drug and alcohol use disorder offers outpatient and residential treatment options.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Recovery, a leading addiction treatment center in Mesa, Arizona, proudly marks its second anniversary this month. Since 2023, the organization has grown from a bold vision into a thriving organization dedicated to providing exceptional, patient-centered care.In just two years, Monument has expanded its services from a daytime PHP (partial hospitalization program) and intensive outpatient program in Mesa to include a full Residential Treatment Center for addiction in Mesa and evening IOP levels of care. The team has grown to more than 20 employees — six of whom are proud alumni of the program — and consistently serves more than 25 patients at a time.“When we founded Monument Recovery, we didn’t set out to build just another treatment center — we set out to build a community defined by service, grit, and human connection,” said JP Ketron, Founder and CEO. “Two years later, I’m proud to say we’ve created something even greater than I imagined: a place where lives are rebuilt every day and where the culture itself inspires lasting change.”As Monument Recovery celebrates this milestone, plans are already underway for further expansion—making high-quality addiction treatment in the Phoenix area even more accessible."We’re just getting started,” Ketron said. “I’m incredibly grateful for our team and the community we’ve built — and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”About Monument RecoveryMonument Recovery is a comprehensive addiction treatment center in Mesa, Arizona, offering a full continuum of care for men and women, including PHP, IOP, evening IOP, and Residential Treatment. Monument provides individualized, holistic, and evidence-based care to help individuals build their best lives in long-term recovery.For media inquiries, please contact:

