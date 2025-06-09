Traffic Advisory: Moakley Bridge

The City of Boston conducts regular proactive maintenance to ensure that our bridges remain safe and functional. As part of this program, we will be making repairs to the Moakley Bridge that connects Downtown Boston to the Seaport District. The bridge will be intermittently closed the weekend of 6/21/2025 so our contractor can raise the structure with jacks to replace older bearings.

Residents should call 311 or email publicworks@boston.gov with any questions or concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):

Q: What is the nature of the work on the Moakley Bridge?

A: The bridge is being raised to replace deteriorated bearings on the structure. Once replaced, jacks will then lower the beams back onto the new bearings.

Q: What are the working hours for the project?

A: Working hours for the project are around the clock, with several periods of the bridge being closed to traffic the weekend of June 21. There will be preparatory work performed in the two weeks prior to the weekend of June 21 from under the bridge.

Q: Why is this work being done now?

A: Our goal in the City of Boston is to always keep our bridges and other infrastructure in a good state of repair. This project requires coordination to ensure the work being performed is done so in a safe and effective manner. The upcoming work window was identified as the best available time to complete the necessary repairs

Q: How long will the repairs take?

A: The intent to complete the tasks requiring closing the bridge to the weekend of June 21.

Q: Will local abutters be affected by any noise from the construction repairs?

A: Yes, at times residents could be affected by loud noise from contractor equipment, though we do not expect this work to be particularly noisy

Q: Will the bridge remain open during construction?

A: No. The bridge will be intermittently closed the weekend of 6/21/2025 so our contractors can safely jack the bridge and replace deteriorated bearings